WFI Responds To Sports Ministry, Denies Wrestlers’ Allegations Of Sexual Harassment

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has finally responded to the Union Sports Ministry regarding the ongoing controversy involving its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the country's top wrestlers. In a letter to the Department of Sports, the WFI claimed that the allegations of sexual exploitation levelled by wrestlers against its chief are malicious and false. It further stated that no adverse action should be taken against the federation on the basis of the protest.

The letter went on to highlight the list of events the WFI successfully conducted in 2022 and how many medals were won by its athletes under the so-called guidance of Brij Bhushan Singh. The letter also addressed the charges of arbitrariness and mismanagement in the functioning of the federation by pointing out that the WFI is managed by an elected body as per its constitution and therefore there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement by any one individual including the president.

WFI controversy

The wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat began their protest on January 18 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the "dictatorship" of WFI president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers levelled allegations of corruption, mental harassment, and sexual exploitation against the WFI chief, who is also a Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh. The wrestlers called for the resignation of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the dissolution of the federation.

The wrestlers met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday and Friday, where they were assured of support and an investigation into the matter. Thakur wrote to the WFI, seeking a response within 72 hours. The wrestlers on Saturday called off their protest after Thakur announced WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh will step aside and assist in investigation.

Image: ANI/PTI