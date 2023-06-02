UFC star from India shares what Dana White told him & what he and McGregor have in common

India's face in the UFC, Anshul Jubli reveals what Dana White told him after he won his fight against Jeke Saragih. The King of Lions, who became the first-ever fighter from India to register a victory inside the Octagon, shares the same management team as Conor McGregor. The fighter also expressed that he is ready for his next bout inside the Octagon.

In a conversation with republicworld.com, Anshul Jubli further dwelled on his experience at UFC Fight Night and paid heed to a variety of topics. He brought forward what UFC boss Dana White told him other than "Congratulations Kid" and also revealed when could be his next fight in the UFC. Moreover, the Lightweight fighter also told us about the sport he follows other than MMA.

Anshul Jubli on Conor McGregor

Anshul Jubli admires the persistence of Conor McGregor and stated that his will to continue despite possessing a large sum of money is quite impressive.

"I don't know whether he will remain on the roster in the coming 2-3 years. You never know he is a warrior, even today he does not need to fight, yet he is there because he knows where he has come from. The love he had when he started MMA... If you have 500 million dollars in your bank account and even after then you are contributing to the sport then your effort is worth applause." Jubli Said

Anshul further revealed the aspect that he and Conor McGregor shares.

"I have the same Management Team that Conor McGregor has. Audie Attar and I have frequently conversed on the phone. Hopefully, I will meet him and you never know, you never know, maybe one day I will be up against Conor McGregor in the Octagon."

When will India watch its UFC superstar again in the Octagon?

"It's not decided, but I am ready. It is possible that I will be inside the Octagon the next month. Whenever UFC would call, just tell me the location and the opponent, I will be ready. I am absolutely fight-ready. If you tell me to fight tomorrow, I am in ideal shape, my six packs have formed. I am absolutely ready, whenever UFC would tell me to fight I will be ready. I plan to have two fights this year, so let's see, I was telling everyone that I will be fighting in June, but that's not happening. Now, August is a possible month but there is no confirmation.

On his meeting with Dana White

Here's what Anshul Jubli stated about his small encounter with UFC president Dana White. "After my fight, I met Dana White. He congratulated me and asked for my autograph. He took a selfie with me. He did wish me congratulations! Congratulations on your win. Welcome to UFC. It was a brief meeting after my fight. Following my fight, the UFC crew took me to the room facility, where he was watching the fights, and that's how it went."

'I follow cricket a little bit': Anshul Jubli

On being asked what sport he follows other than MMA, Jubli vehemently replied cricket. "I follow cricket a little bit. I used to follow it a lot, but now I am a full-time athlete so there is hardly any time left for anything else. But because all my friends, not just friends, everyone in India is obsessed with cricket so the interest catches you up." On his favourite cricketer, "I would say (MS) Dhoni. I try to watch him play in the IPL. So, Dhoni, I quite like as a player. (Virender) Sehwag is also one of my favorites, and whenever Virat Kohli does well, it feels good."

