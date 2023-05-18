Conor McGregor's new documentary "McGregor Forever" released recently and the footage that was teased ahead of the series turns out to be true. The entire reaction of Conor McGregor after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov was recorded and has been released for the public to see. In the short video, The Notorious could be seen heartbroken and being consoled by coach Kvanaugh.

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC 229 match is etched in the hearts of the fight fans. The match had the most tense build up and following the fight the commotion that ensued had sent even the community, which relishes violence, into distress. Conor McGregor, who had to eat a humble pie at the end of a match in 2018 never publically came out confessing his loss, however, a new footage of The Notorious' new docu-series- McGregor Forever-has been revealed that the Irishman not only accepted his defeat but was distraught.

While years have gone by, UFC 229 remains to be the biggest PPV show of the leading MMA promotion in the world. The event raked up a record 2.4 million PPV buys, which remains to be the most by any in the entire MMM circuit. The reason that the event was a huge sell-out was the heated rivalry between the fighters (Conor vs Khabib) and of course McGregor's impressive trash-talk skills.

Conor McGregor breaks down inconsolably after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Winning and losing is a part of the game but a loss stings to even the most celebrated personalities in the world of sports and at times brings out the most raw emotions. Conor McGregor's reaction after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov is a testament to that. McGregor, who was outclassed by Khabib at UFC 229, shed tears after arriving at the locker room. UFC president Dana White was also in the locker room and was trying to get more information on the brawl, which saw members of Nurmagomedov's team enter the octagon and land punches on McGregor. He responded by telling White that he wasn't bothered by that and was more upset with the loss. "I don't give a bollocks about that...I was beat, and that's that." Said McGregor after the fight.

McGregor after UFC 229…..damn. pic.twitter.com/xsbmciWV2Z — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 17, 2023

While his fans might not be happy to witness him in this state, but that's the reality after all. In another video, McGregor's reaction upon witnessing Khabib announcing his retirement has also been captured. Conor, was seemingly upset at the sight of Nurmagomedov walking away, and seemingly trying to digest the fact that he will never be able to even score with Khabib.