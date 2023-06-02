'The Problem Should Be Solved ASAP': 1983 World Cup Winner Madan Lal On Wrestlers Protest

Former Indian fast bowler Madan Lal has pledged his support towards the protesting wrestlers. The likes of Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have been demanding the arrest of the WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as they had been protesting at Jantar Mantar for more than a month. Brij Bhushan was accused of sexual harassment by the protesting wrestlers.

Madan Lal pledges his support for protesting wrestlers

The 1983 World Cup-winning bowler Madan Lal insisted the Indian government should hear the wrestlers' version.

"The wrestlers are the people who have brought a lot of glory to the country. They have won a lot of medals. At the moment they are fighting a case and the government should listen to them and solve the problem as soon as possible."

Earlier led by former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, a joint statement from the 1983 World Cup-winning team came to light. The players extended their support towards Bajrang Punia and Co. "We are distressed and disturbed at the unseemly visuals of our champion wrestlers being manhandled. We are also most concerned that they are thinking of dumping their hard earned medals into river Ganga. Those medals have involved years of effort, sacrifice, determination, and grit and are not only their own but the nation's pride and joy. We urge them not to take any hasty decision in this matter and also fervently hope that their grievances are heard and resolved quickly. Let the law of the land prevail."

The country's top wrestlers have been staging a sit-in since April 23 over allegations of sexual harassment against Singh, who is also a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh. They are demanding criminal action against Singh for alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven women wrestlers, one of whom is a minor.