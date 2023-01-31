'They Want To Control Us': Valtteri Bottas Lambasts FIA's Statement Ban On F1 Drivers

Valtteri Bottas has criticized FIA’s decision to ban all political and religious statements, which became a heated talking point about the sport after the F1 2022 season. Towards the end of last year, FIA announced that drivers will be banned from making political or religious statements, asking them to seek approval from the governing body before doing so. It was also announced that if found to be in breach of the 12.2.1.n regulation, drivers could face fines or even a race ban.

Meanwhile, during his appearance at the Race of Champions in Sweden this weekend, Alfa Romeo F1 driver Bottas spoke about the latest rule change and criticized FIA for looking to control drivers. As per Planet F1, speaking to the Swedish newspaper Expressen, Bottas said he doesn’t like politics but loves to race, however admitting that politics has become a part of the society. “I think Formula 1 has done a good job in drawing attention to some of these kinds of issues and many drivers have raised their voices, including Sebastian, says the Finnish Formula 1 star and continues,” the former Mercedes driver added.

"We should have the right to talk about what we want"

“I don’t understand why they want to control us. I think we should have the right to talk about what we want. That’s how I see it, but we’ll see what happens,” the 10-time F1 race winner further said. FIA’s ban on statements has been already lambasted by all parts of the racing world, with some accusing it of acting as per the liking of race hosts like Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The gulf F1 hosts are known for their human rights issues and drivers like Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton have always been vocal about their takes.

However, with Vettel retiring from the sport, it would be interesting to see if drivers hold themselves back or continue with their beliefs. During his time in the sport, Vettel was particularly vocal about climate change, while alongside Hamilton, the four-time World Champion also campaigned for equal rights for women and the LGBTQ+ community. Other drivers like Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez are also known for having religious gestures before the race.