Tiger Woods Recalls Celebrating Fifth Masters Win With Son Just Like He Did With Father

Tiger Woods admitted that he still gets the “chills” thinking about his fifth Masters win, more than a year after donning the famous green jacket. Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters title in April 2019, marking an incredible personal comeback for the famous golfer after his struggles with injury and personal problems off the field. The Masters win also marked the end of an 11-year trophy drought for Tiger Woods. Now, speaking about the famous victory, Tiger Woods shared the emotional reason behind the special victory.

Tiger Woods Masters win relived by iconic golfer

Speaking about the memorable moment, Tiger Woods revealed that he gets the chills whenever he thinks about playing the 18th hole at Augusta National. Talking about his feeling of winning the Masters for the fifth time, Woods confessed he was trying to control himself emotionally after seeing all the people who supported him during tough times, from his family to his mum and kids. The 44-year-old also discussed how he walked off the back of the green and saw his son Charlie.

Woods stated that the fact that he was able to open up his arms and celebrate the win with his young boy meant a lot to him. Drawing parallels with his own experience, the golf icon expounded how the experience reminded him of the time he and his father had a similar moment in 1997. Woods admitted that seeing his life come full circle still gets him a little teary.

Wins featuring Tiger Woods son and Tiger Woods father ranked as the best by golfer

When asked to choose from his 15 Major victories, the 44-year-old admitted that he finds it difficult to choose between his most recent one and the one in 1997. Explaining his feelings, Tiger Woods admitted that his win in 1997 will always stand out as it was his first Major. The golfer admitted that the fact that his father had heart surgery and the way he won the tournament is what makes that particular win special.

Referring to his latest victory, Tiger Woods conceded that his fifth Masters win was emotional in a different way. The golfer admitted that the victory was more special because of the struggles he had, while he also expressed his satisfaction at winning a Major from behind. The legendary golfer concluded by saying that the fact that his kids were there with him to celebrate the occasion made life come full circle for him.

