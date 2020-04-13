Tiger Woods Recreates Iconic Masters' Magnolia Lane To Play Home Golf During Isolation

2019 Masters champion Tiger Woods will not be able to defend his title until November this year as the coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire sporting calendar to a standstill. Despite no golfing action taking place, Tiger Woods decided to keep the annual tradition of playing The Masters Championship in April alive by recreating the magic of the Augusta National Golf club at home while being under self-isolation. Tiger Woods recently took to Instagram and shared an image that gave his fans more than a glimpse of Woods' idea.

Tiger Woods keeps the spirit of The Masters alive

While being under self-isolation, Tiger Woods kept 'The Masters' tradition alive by having a tournament-style dinner with family and also created the iconic Magnolia Lane inside his house, which looks similar to that of the Augusta National Golf club. The Magnolia Lane at Augusta National is a well-known landmark at the entrance into the golf club. The lane is a 330-yard drive between dozens of large magnolia trees.

Tiger Woods gets emotional after winning The Masters in 2019

On Sunday, CBS re-aired his victory at The Masters Championships last year which got the golfer emotional. Tiger Woods had joined CBS network host Jim Nantz to provide commentary during the final round. In the interview, Tiger Woods explained how winning The Masters was memorable for him and his family since it was the first time his children got a chance to see him play in person at a major event.

Tiger Woods house: How does the mansion look like?

With no golfing action taking place due to coronavirus, Tiger Woods is spending his time at his mansion in Florida. However, he normally lives in a mansion at Jupiter Island with girlfriend Erica Herman. According to multiple media reports, the features of the Tiger Woods house in Jupiter Island include a world-class gym, a theatre and multimedia room, an oxygen therapy room, a wine cellar and a basement game room among a host of other amenities.

The 9,700 square feet is divided into two sections - a 3,300-square-foot living quarters and a 6,400 square-foot multipurpose building. The Tiger Woods house value is believed to worth $54 million, though the figure remains unverified. Apart from all this, the Tiger Woods house also has a waterfront golf course, which is reportedly a four-hole golf course spread across 3.5 acres.

