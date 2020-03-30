Coronavirus Pandemic: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson ‘working On’ 1-on-1 $9 Million Rematch

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in all sporting action across the globe cancelled or postponed as a precautionary measure to fight the deadly virus. However, golf fans could have something to cheer about as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson could have an epic rematch amidst the coronavirus lockdown. Phil Mickelson confirmed the news saying that he is in talks with Tiger Woods over a one-on-one shootout.

Coronavirus pandemic: Tiger Woods vs Phil Mickelson rematch on the cards?

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods could have a potential re-match amidst the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the USA. Mickelson added to the speculation after confirming online that the 49-year-old is in talks with Woods over a potential clash. A Twitter user quizzed Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods whether they were planning on a rematch amidst the COVID-19 crisis to which the 5-time Major winner said that 'they are working on it.'' Another user followed with a tweet saying 'please don't tease', to which Mickelson said that he was not teasing and was actually looking at a possibility of making it happen.

Working on it — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 30, 2020

I don’t tease. I’m kinda a sure thing — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 30, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic: Tom Brady, Peyton Manning to team up with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson?

The 5-time Major champion had previously said the Tiger Woods vs Phil Mickelson rematch could include other athletes, and rumours suggest that NFL legends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning could team up with the two golfers. While there is no development yet on that regard, it would be interesting to see how the re-match pans out amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson had competed in a made-for-TV event 'The Match' in Las Vegas in 2018. Mickelson defeated Woods on the fourth hole of sudden death to pocket the $9 million (£7 million) prize money. The duo also had two side bets worth $800,000 (£645,000) on the table, which were later donated to charity. 'The Match' was intended to be a pay-per-view special but was eventually streamed online for free due to technical difficulties.

