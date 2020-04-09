Tiger Woods Sued: Caddie Joe LaCava Named In Lawsuit Over 2018 Valspar Incident

Earlier this week, the Tiger Woods lawsuit news came into limelight in which his caddie Joe LaCava was also named. According to the report published by a leading news agency, a man from Florida who has filed a lawsuit against both claimed that he sustained injuries after Tiger Woods' caddie LaCava shoved him when he tried to take a selfie with the golfer in the background during the 2018 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook.

Tiger Woods sued: Joe LaCava shoves man during 2018 Valspar Championship

According to the report, the man who filed the Tiger Woods lawsuit is Brian Borruso. Borruso filed the civil complaint on Tuesday (Wednesday IST) in Pinellas County, Florida and alleged that the incident took place on the 13th hole during the third round of the 2018 Valspar Championship after Tiger Woods’ tee shot landed near him. In his Tiger Woods lawsuit, complainant Borruso has also said that he stumbled and fell into the crowd of spectators after being shoved by Joe LaCava, ultimately causing injuries which he described in the Tiger Woods lawsuit as “permanent or continuing.” According to the report, the Florida man is seeking more than $30,000 in damages.

In his lawsuit, Borruso said that he went to the hospital after that incident, suffered a loss of income and aggravated an existing health condition. The Tiger Woods lawsuit comes as a headache for the golfer who, during the time of the incident was Joe LaCava's boss. According to the rules of golf, a player is responsible for his caddie’s actions during a round.

Tiger Woods sued: Brian Borruso's attorney issues statement

As per the report, Brian Borrusso's attorney Josh Dreschel issued a statement in the Tiger Woods sued incident in which he is asking the public’s help in identifying voices on a video that appears to capture portions of the incident. After the Tiger Woods sued news emerged, Dreschel released a statement in which he asked people to contact him and let him and his client know if they saw the incident or if they know whose voices are on the video, and if they may have videos or pictures of the incident. He also said that the PGA has refused to cooperate, even though they are confident that PGA has the incident on video.

Tiger Woods sued: Tiger Woods performance at 2018 Valspar Championship

Tiger Woods appeared at the 2018 Valspar Championship after spinal fusion surgery back in April 2017. The appearance was just his fourth start in an official US PGA Tour event. At the conclusion of the event, Tiger Woods missed out on the championship after finishing tied for second behind England’s Paul Casey.