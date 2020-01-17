AFC Championship 2020: 'Giant Killers' Titans Look To Trump 'Comeback Kings' Chiefs

A trip to the Super Bowl will be at stake for both the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend at the Arrowhead Stadium this weekend. The Titans enter into the game with the tag of "giant-killers", having beaten the likes of the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens. Kansas City Chiefs, on the other hand, registered a blowout comeback victory against the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round.

AFC Championship 2020: Tennessee Titans hold tactical flexibility up their sleeve

The Tennessee Titans will look to become the first team seeded at No. 6 to make it to the Super Bowl since the Green Bay Packers back in 2010. Having beaten Tom Brady's Patriots in the Wild Card round, few expected the Titans to make it past the Divisional Round. The mighty Baltimore Ravens, with their imposing 14-2 record, stood in the way. MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson set the record books ablaze over the course of the season. The Titans, however, had an excellent gameplan for the Ravens star. Jackson was restricted to running laterally against the Titans, which restricted the impact he had on the night. While he did rush for 143 yards, a majority of those yards came through pass plays. Defensive coordinator Dean Pees and head coach Mike Vrabel must be credited for that.

.@ChiefsReporter gets you ready for Sunday with his 6️⃣ Stats to Know! pic.twitter.com/tjl8Psg3HF — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 16, 2020

AFC Championship 2020: 'Comeback Kings' Kansas City Chiefs well-primed for win at Arrowhead Stadium

The first time the Chiefs faced off against the Titans in the regular season was in Week 10, back in Tennessee. That outing did not end too well for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Derrick Henry, on the other hand, had a field day on the night as he ran for 188 yards and effected two touchdowns. The Titans ended up registering a 35-32 at the Nissan Stadium that night. Since then, however, the Chiefs have been impressing across the board. With Patrick Mahomes spraying passes all across the field, the Chiefs registered arguably the best comeback in the NFL this season in the Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans.

As such, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to make it through to the Super Bowl for the first time since Super Bowl IV. Derrick Henry will be the focal point of the Chiefs' defence. Interestingly, he could hold the key for both the teams. In every game that Derrick Henry has managed to register 100+ yards this season, the Titans have ended up on the winning side. Head coach Andy Reid, therefore, will have to take a page out of Mike Vrabel's book to stop Derrick Henry, the way the Titans stopped Lamar Jackson earlier this month.

