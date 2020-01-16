Patrick Mahomes' EPIC Speech Inspires Chiefs To Glorious Comeback Win Against Texans

Sunday night's (Monday IST) American Football Conference (AFC) Divisional Round game between Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans saw Chiefs pull off an incredible comeback over the Texans. Texans started the game with an early dominance, going 24-0 in the first quarter itself. However, Chiefs bounced back well in the next quarter to go into half-time 28-24.

No team has overcome a 21+ point deficit at the end of the first quarter to win a game in the regular season or playoffs in the last 8 seasons.#HOUvsKC | #Texans — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 12, 2020

Patrick Mahomes leads epic comeback in Chiefs' win

While the turnaround was massive and historic in its own right, Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes apparently took it upon himself to inspire his dejected teammates after the first quarter. NFL Flims released a 'mic'd-up' footage from the playoff game which showed a fired-up Patrick Mahomes taking the lead on the sidelines. Speaking to his teammates, Patrick Mahomes stood in front of the bench and urged his teammates to 'do something special'. The footage shows Mahomes trying to formulate a plan to breach Texans defence by countering their man coverage system.

They’re already counting us out. One play at a time. Do something special.” - Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes words worked like magic as the Chiefs took to the field with more belief and dominated the Texans. The Chiefs went on a 51-7 run after the break. They racked up 41 unanswered points, scoring touchdowns on seven straight possessions. Mahomes finished the game with 321 passing yards and 5 touchdowns.

His teammate Travis Kelce with 3 touchdowns. The 24-year-old was the NFL MVP last season and if he could fire the Chiefs to the Super Bowl, he might just pip the favourite, Lamar Jackson for the award this season. Kansas City Chiefs will host Tennessee Titans on Sunday, January 19 (Monday, January 20 IST) for the AFC Championship.

Down by 24, @PatrickMahomes led the @Chiefs in a playoff comeback for the ages.

All starting with this TD.@insidetheNFL pic.twitter.com/LqwA0GNoho — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 13, 2020

Patrick Mahomes' net worth to go up massively?

Patrick Mahomes' net worth is estimated to $10 million by Celebrity Net Worth. With his stocks increasing every week, multiple reports suggest that Mahomes’ agent Leigh Steinberg, is looking at a 5-year, $200-million deal. This would make him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

