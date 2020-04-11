Tom Brady Becomes First QB In NFL History To Make Two Separate All-Decade Teams

The Tom Brady Patriots record was nothing short of spectacular as the NFL superstar played in nine Super Bowls winning six of them across two decades. On the back of that record and his sensational displays, Tom Brady became the first-ever quarterback to be named into the All-Decade team on two separate occasions. The remarkable Tom Brady Patriots career lasted 20 years before the QB signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020. However, the Tom Brady Buccaneers career hasn't kickstarted yet due to the coronavirus crisis that has caused the halt of sporting events across the globe.

Tom Brady Patriots star: A member of the 2000s All-Decade team

The All-Decade teams for the NFL are chosen once every 10 seasons by the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee members and the 2000s marked the ninth NFL All-Decade team to be selected in the history of the competition. The Tom Brady Patriots glory began in 2000 as the QB made a name for himself in his first season with the New England Patriots by winning the 2001 Super Bowl. Tom Brady made it to the 2000s All-Decade team with 52 other NFL superstars as the QB aided the Patriots to three Super Bowls in 10 years.

Tom Brady Patriots' star: The first QB to be named in two All-Decade teams

Following his inclusion in the 2000s All-Decade team, Tom Brady became the first-ever QB in NFL history to be named in two All-Decade teams. The unanimous decision to announce Brady into the 2010 All-Decade team was announced on Monday by the selection committee. Since the start of 2010 till 2020, Tom Brady won three more Super Bowls, earning his place in the 2010 All-Decade team. No player in the history of the NFL has more Super Bowl rings than Tom Brady.

Tom Brady Buccaneers career to end in three years? Tom Brady age factor

On March 20, 2020, Tom Brady signed a contract with Tampa Bay Buccaneers ending his two-decade stint with the New England Patriots. However, the Tom Brady age factor could be a worry for the Buccaneers as the American is already 42. Although Brady has insisted that he wants to continue playing until the age of 45, he is the second-oldest active player in the NFL behind Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri.

