Tom Brady Reveals He Had To Skip Patriots Duties To Save Marriage With Giselle Bundchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been married for 11 years. The pair also have two children together. However, things haven’t always been smooth sailing for the couple. Tom Brady told Howard Stern on Wednesday morning that he and Gisele Bundchen had to work on their marriage as she “wasn’t satisfied” with the relationship.

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen provide food for the needy in Tampa Bay

We welcome @TomBrady, @giseleofficial and their family to our community and thank them as they #StandwithFTB by providing 750,000 meals to support our children, families and seniors throughout the 10 - county region that we serve.



RT to show gratitude to the Brady family! pic.twitter.com/nc2KlkqqCP — Feeding Tampa Bay (@FeedingTampaBay) April 8, 2020

Tom Brady reveals wife Gisele Bundchen 'wasn't satisfied' with the marriage, so he skipped New England Patriots duties

In a recent interview with Howard Stern, former New Englands Patriots star Tom Brady shed some light on the problems he endured in his marriage with supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen. In the Tom Brady interview, the Bucs quarterback added, “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all of a sudden when the season would end I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities, let me get into my football training.’ And she’s sitting there going, ‘When are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?”

In the Tom Brady interview, the Patriots legend went on to add that he had to forego certain Patriots duties in order to save his marriage. The new Buccaneers recruit added, “And that was a big part of our marriage. I had to check myself because she was like, ‘I have goals and dreams too. ...So you’d better start taking care of things at the house. The situation wasn’t great,” he said. “She wasn’t satisfied with our marriage. Her point was, ‘Yes, of course, this works for you. It all works for you. But it doesn’t work for me.’ You can get caught up in your life where you think a relationship is great because it only works for you. And the point of a relationship is that it has to work for both.”

