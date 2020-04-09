Julian Edelman To Escape Charges Following Patriots Star's Arrest In January: Report

The Julian Edelman charges for vandalism have been dropped following a car jumping case in January. The Julian Edelman arrest was all over the news on social media when the New England Patriots wide receiver jumped on top of the hood of a Mercedes-Benz earlier this year. However, the latest update circling the NFL news is that the Julian Edelman charges have been dropped, leaving the 33-year-old Patriots receiver off the hook.

Julian Edelman charges dropped: New England Patriots star Julian Edelman arrest

On January 11, the news pertaining to the Julian Edelman arrest broke when the Patriots wide receiver jumped on top of a Mercedes-Benz. According to reports from TMZ Sports, Julian Edelman was under the influence of alcohol at the time and jumped on the hood of the vehicle in front of police offers. The Julian Edelman arrest took place in Beverley Hills, California and the Patriots star was charged with misdemeanour vandalism. The incident took place only a week after the Patriots were eliminated by the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

Star NFL receiver, Julian Edelman is in trouble with the law after a wild incident in Beverly Hills. The New England Patriots player has been arrested on vandalism charges. WATCH: https://t.co/VCg4YekLXD pic.twitter.com/UONe7XwpVF — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) January 13, 2020

NFL news update: Julian Edelman charges dropped

The Julian Edelman charges were dropped by the owner of the car who chose to remain unnamed. The 33-year-old was set to appear in court on Monday for a hearing but the prosecutors have let Edelman off the hook. Reports claim that the owner of the vehicle was compensated in full for the damage done and therefore decided to drop charges against Edelman, closing the case once and for all.

Julian Edelman season with the New England Patriots

Julian Edelman has been with the Patriots since 2009 after being selected in the seventh round on the NFL Draft. Edelman is coming off one of his best seasons in New England. In 16 games for the Patriots, the wide receiver caught 100 passes for 1,117 yards including six touchdowns. Edelman also posted a video urging fans to remain at home amid the coronavirus crisis.

We know a thing or two about comebacks around here. Stay strong Boston, stay inside. This too shall pass. pic.twitter.com/liIZIeXAA5 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 8, 2020

