Tom Brady Congratulates Drew Brees After Playoffs Tie As Retirement Looms For Saints Star

The clash between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers was one of the most exciting playoff matchups in recent seasons as it saw Tom Brady and Drew Brees battle it out for honours. The two veteran quarterbacks were on show at the Superdome on Sunday night (Monday IST), as they looked to book a place in the Conference finals. Brady eventually won the tussle, with Bucs winning 30-20 in what could be Drew Brees' final NFL appearance.

Drew Brees retirement: Brady and Brees greet each other after playoff clash amidst retirement rumours

Drew Brees might have played his final game in the NFL, with the 41-year-old veteran expected to hang up his boots after Saints' playoff exit. Brees also hinted at retirement, suggesting that he will take his time to think what is next for him. The Saints legend also walked off the field and blew kisses to his family who was sitting in a suite atop the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. After the end of the game, Tom Brady and Drew Brees, two of the greatest QBs in NFL history, shared a special moment with the Bucs star also spending time with Brees' family.

As Tom Brady and Drew Brees hug and say goodbye after a long talk on the field, Brady throws a touchdown pass to Brees’ son. One walks off to play in the NFC championship, the other stays to play with his kids. pic.twitter.com/wdWDro9YD4 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 18, 2021

The 43-year-old even threw a TD pass to one of Brees’ sons and also gave some parental advice, telling him to “be nice to your sister” as he walked toward the exit. Brady and Brees haven’t faced off too often, with Brees spending most of his career in NFC and Brady being in the AFC, but the duo share a great deal of mutual respect for each other. The duo also hugged each other just after the end of the game, with Brady patting Brees and congratulating him on an excellent career, further fuelling speculation of his retirement.

Brees finished his 20th NFL season on Sunday night, finishing with 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns, and only six interceptions while completing 70.5% of his passes in 12 regular-season games. The 41-year-old won the Super Bowl in 2009 and is a lock for the Hall of Fame in the years to come as he holds the mark for most career passing yards and most career pass completions in NFL history. Drew Brees signed a broadcasting contract with NBC in the spring of last year, and he is expected to transition into the role of an analyst or colour commentary in the near future. Reports suggest that the 41-year-old will be “groomed as the potential replacement for Cris Collinsworth".

(Image Courtesy: NFL Twitter)