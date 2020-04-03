Tom Brady Donation Confirmed After Bucs Star Sponsors 10 Million Meals For COVID-19 Relief

Tom Brady became the latest NFL star on Thursday to pledge his support for coronavirus relief in the United States. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on Twitter that he partnering with aviation company Wheels Up for their 'Meals Up initiative' for coronavirus relief in the United States. He further pledged 10 million meals to national organisation Feeding America.

Tom Brady donation

Proud to partner with @WheelsUp for their #MealsUp Initiative to supply 10 million meals to @FeedingAmerica. https://t.co/Pa4ctCEF1G — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 2, 2020

Feeding America were quick to acknowledge the Tom Brady donation on social media. They wrote, 'Thank you, Tom, for helping us get much-needed meals to our neighbours during this uncertain time.'

Tom Brady donation: Other stars who came forward during coronavirus outbreak

The United States is now the worst affected nation with coronavirus after 220,000 confirmed cases. Amidst these dire circumstances, several NFL stars have come forward to voice their support for coronavirus relief in their respective communities. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been on the forefront along with his wife, Ciara Wilson, having donated 10 million meals to Feeding America just last week. The quarterback has also donated a significant sum for coronavirus patients in his community.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees also pledged $5 million to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the state of Louisana.

Tom Brady donation: Brady urges fans to stay responsible during coronavirus outbreak

Tom Brady, who recently completed his move from the Patriots to the Buccaneers, posted a short video on Instagram last week to urge is supporters to safe during the pandemic situation. He said, "Just wanted to share with you some of the tips that we at TB12 put together. We're in a tough moment, but I know we can overcome it. Just taking some of these small steps can really make a huge difference in your life."

Brady further added, "We're going to do the best we can to take care of it. I am with you guys. You have my support and I know we're going to get through this together."

Tom Brady donation: Brady, Peyton Manning to play golf?

Meanwhile, it is reported that Tom Brady and former NFL star Peyton Manning are set to join Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in their charity golf match. The match is reported set to take place in Florida. However. dates for the charity match aren't confirmed yet.

Tom Brady new house in Tampa Florida?

Speaking of Florida, Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen have reportedly rented former MLB star Derek Jeter's mansion in Tampa Bay. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Brady is expected to pay a rent north of $75,000 for the luxurious 30,000-square foot mansion.

