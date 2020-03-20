Tom Brady Signs For Tampa Bay Buccaneers As Free Agency Saga Comes To A Close

Tom Brady is an official Tampa Bay Buccaneer as the player confirmed the deal on Instagram. After spending just under a decade with the New England Patriots, Brady left the side for a new venture. The 42-year-old made headlines when he announced he will be leaving the side and the rumours of him joining Tampa Bay Buccaneers began surfacing. Tom Brady joined Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent and his fans couldn't believe their eyes after the news broke out. For the first time in 20 years, therefore, the New England Patriots will be without the face of their franchise.

Also Read | Why Is Tom Brady Joining Buccaneers? Does The Move Make Sense For Both Parties?

NFL News: Tom Brady wrote on his Instagram post

With the Tom Brady Buccaneers move, the long, drawn-out free agency saga revolving around the six-time Super Bowl champion has finally come to an end. Ever since the Patriots crashed out of the playoffs to the Tennessee Titans, there were rumours that Tom Brady would be angling for an exit after pining for the Patriots to add some quality personnel in offence. While that didn't pan out in New England, Tom Brady then sparked rumours of free agency with a couple of cryptic posts on social media.

A move to the Las Vegas Raiders was then mooted. That, however, did not pan out for the most accomplished quarterback in the history of the NFL. Tom Brady now joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he will have the opportunity to play alongside a quality offence. As a result of the Tom Brady Buccaneers move, the Patriots and Tom Brady will now face each other in the upcoming NFL season for the first time since Brady was drafted in the year 2000.

Also Read | Tom Brady's 2000 Patriots Debut 'a Baptism Of Fire' For NFL Legend

Also Read | Tom Brady Announces New England Patriots Exit With 'Forever A Patriot' Quote

Also Read | Who Will Be Patriots QB In 2020? Tom Brady Set To Be Replaced By These Candidates