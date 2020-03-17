Tom Brady Announces New England Patriots Exit With 'Forever A Patriot' Quote

NFL legend Tom Brady has decided to leave the New England Patriots after 20 years with the franchise. Arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, Brady announced his Patriots departure on Twitter. Tom Brady's future was up in the air since the Patriots crashed out of the playoffs last season.

Tom Brady leaves Patriots: Tom Brady ends 20-year association with Patriots

In a post on his official Twitter account, Tom Brady announced that he will leave the New England franchise ahead of the new season. Brady, 42, is entering the twilight of his career and will arguably go down as the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. In his farewell post, Brady thanked all members of the Patriots throughout the years and expressed his gratitude for teaching him. Brady added that Patriots helped him maximise his potential and said that he cherished every moment he spent with the team. Tom Brady further added that it was his privilege to know the members at the Patriots organisation and he will always be grateful for the 'team' accomplishments they achieved together.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

Tom Brady leaves Patriots: What next for the NFL legend?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers have both reportedly made a $30 million offer for Tom Brady. The Las Vegas Raiders have also kept an eye on the Tom Brady situation over the last couple of months. Despite nearing the end of his career, Brady is still one of the most valuable players in the NFL and the interest in his services will be high. Brady is a serial winner and is a six-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Super Bowl MVP, 14-time Pro Bowler and three-time NFL MVP. Tom Brady led the Patriots to 17 AFC East titles, 17 postseason berths and nine trips to the Super Bowl since becoming a starter in 2001. The six-time Super Bowl champion is also second all-time in passing touchdowns (541) and second in passing yards (74,571).

Bucs and Chargers have made offers of $30M or more to Tom Brady, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/Rj0ixJnGjX — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 17, 2020

