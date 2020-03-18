Why Is Tom Brady Joining Buccaneers? Does The Move Make Sense For Both Parties?

With the Patriots, Tom Brady established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. But like every fairytale story, Tom Brady's illustrious spell with New England Patriots is over. The 42-year-old took to social media to announce his Patriots departure. Brady is not retiring anytime soon and reports suggest he is set to prolong his legendary career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

However, a six-time Super Bowl winner heading to a franchise that hasn't reached the playoffs since 2007, has left the fans scratching their heads. Ever since the news broke out that Tom Brady could head to Tampa, fans have been flocking to social media to know why is Tom Brady joining Buccaneers.

But before discussing why is Tom Brady joining Buccaneers of all franchises, we must address the elephant in the room i.e. 'Why is Tom Brady leaving the Patriots?'

Why is Tom Brady leaving the Patriots? Why is Tom Brady joining Buccaneers?

2020 saw Tom Brady enter the NFL free agency for the first time in his career. Earlier reports suggested that Patriots' hesitancy in offering a new contract to the veteran could be the driving force behind his eventual exit. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, the prime reason behind his exit was his deteriorating relationship with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

The dynamic duo was influential in establishing the Patriots as one the heavyweights in the league in the 2000s. With Belichick pulling the strings from the dugout and Tom Brady excelling on the field, Patriots had nine appearances in the Super Bowl, winning six times.

However, since their last triumph in 2018, reports emerged that there was friction between the coach and the quarterback. Some reports also suggest that it was Belichick who restructured Brady's contract with the Patriots last summer.

Why is Tom Brady joining Buccaneers? Tom Brady going to Tampa Bay

Although, 'why is Tom Brady leaving the Patriots?' sounds plausible, him joining the Buccaneers still begs several questions. One reason that has been put forth by the media is the location. According to NFL insiders, Jim Trotter and Ian Rapaport, Brady decision to join Tampa was highly influenced by his desire to stay close to his wife Gisele Bundchen and his sons.

To add to @JimTrotter_NFL’s report on Tom Brady and the #Chargers, family considerations were a huge part of Brady’s looming decision — more so than scheme or personnel. Tampa, the only other known suitor, is closer to the NE and in the same time zone. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Why is Tom Brady joining Buccaneers? Head coach relationship might be a crucial factor

If the reason behind Brady's Patriots exit could be a coach, the same could be the reason behind his next move. Several outlets in the US have reported that Brady has the desire to work with Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians. One of the best offensive coaches in the NFL, Arians-led Bucs were the third-best offence in the league last season, averaging about 29 points per game.

Arians has been extremely vocal about his philosophy about building relationships in his squad especially among quarterbacks. The former Arizona Cardinals coach could just be the coach for Brady's final pass in the NFL.

Why is Tom Brady joining Buccaneers? Roster; impeccable offence

Despite finishing third in the NFL-South division, Buccaneers were an exciting side to watch last season. We already mentioned their prowess in the offense. However, we did not mention the catalysts behind the impressive numbers - the wider receivers. In Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Bucs have two of the best wide men in the league. And with Brady as a quarterback, Tampa could be step up a notch in the upcoming season.

Add to the fact that Tampa could still recruit some top-class talents in the NFL free agency and the 2020 NFL draft to address their weak defence.

When all the recruitment is done and dusted, the Bucs will surely be a team to watch next season.

Tom Brady going to Tampa Bay: Tom Brady Buccaneers contract details

To be clear: Former #Patriots QB Tom Brady has an agreement in principle to join the #Bucs, source said. It is believed to be roughly $30M per year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

