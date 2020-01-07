Tom Brady Hints At Patriots Exit After Quoting Boston Mansion Price At Lowly $33.9 Million

Tom Brady is fast approaching the National Football League (NFL) Free Agency stage and with every passing day, it appears ever so likely that his time with the New England Patriots is up. The Patriots lost their NFL Wild-card round game to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night (Sunday IST). This effectively ended their current NFL season. With Brady's contract with the Patriots about to expire, we could see the 42-year-old don a new outfit next season. Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are apparently preparing for their move away from the Patriots by lowering the asking price for his mansion in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reduced the asking price of their Brookline mansion.https://t.co/vTAFUp3RLG pic.twitter.com/N0zYD3OG8z — NESN (@NESN) January 6, 2020

Tom Brady's luxurious mansion in a nutshell

Los Angeles Times recently reported that Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen have listed their mansion for $33.9 million. The new price is believed to be around $8 million less than the original listing last summer. The 42-year-old's mansion, at the heart of Boston, is a 5-bedroom house with a 3-car garage spread across a 5-acre estate. The report suggests that the mansion boasts of a swimming pool, wine room, gym spa, herb garden and a detached guesthouse. The listing also adds that a private golf course is right next to his luxurious mansion.

"My husband can not fucking throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time." - Gisele Bundchen right about now #GoPats #TENvsNE pic.twitter.com/2ldHTiBrti — WBG84 (@WBG84) January 5, 2020

Watch: Tom Brady's press conference after wild-card round loss

Tom Brady has so far maintained that he could end up resigning with the Patriots, but also will be open to other options. After Patriots 13-20 loss to the Titans, Brady admitted that a possibility of retirement remains unlikely. Reports in the US suggest several NFL sides are looking to snap up the 42-year-old ahead of the new season. The likes of Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams remain interested in Brady.

These are the only 3 QBs to beat Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in Foxborough during the playoffs. 😳 pic.twitter.com/pD3D6cxw3m — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 6, 2020

