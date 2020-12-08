Tom Brady House Broken Into, Arrested Suspect Also Connected To 2019 Jersey Theft

Tom Brady's house in Brookline was broken into in the early hours of Monday morning according to multiple reports. The NFL legend along with wife Gisele Bündchen are currently based in Tampa after they moved to the Buccaneers earlier this year. The mansion in Massachusetts, which has been listed on the market, was subsequently broken into, but police have now arrested the suspect.

Also Read: Rams' Offense Finally Steps Up In Arizona, Keeps LA Rolling

Tom Brady Brookline mansion was broken into on Monday, police arrest suspect

According to multiple local media reports, the Tom Brady house at 112 Woodland Road was broken into in the wee hours of Monday morning and the police were subsequently informed at 6:00 AM after various alarms went off. Caretakers of the Tom Brady mansion had access to cameras on the property and found suspect, Zanini Cineus laying on the couch in the middle of the room. Police subsequently arrested the 34-year-old was charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, attempted larceny and trespassing. Cineus was detained in Brookline District Court Monday afternoon and held overnight.

Also Read: Washington Football Team Use Scene From The Office To Troll Steelers After Shock Win

Suspect accused of break in of Tom Brady’s house this morning is taken to Brookline court for arraignment. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/0U4aW9USDv — Sera Congi (@seracongi) December 7, 2020

Police declined to comment on whether Cineus sought out the Tom Brady mansion but Cineus told officers he was homeless and looking for a place to stay. The suspect mentioned that he entered the house through an open door which the property manager told police a moving company was at the house on Friday and the statement might be true. The defendant's lawyer argued that Cineus was mentally unstable and his sister revealed that the 34-year-old went missing over the weekend in Florida as his family was trying to get him treatment for his illness. Zanini will undergo a mental health evaluation on Tuesday to see if he's competent.

Also Read: Tom Brady Impressed With Patrick Mahomes' "tremendous" Four-year Career

Tom Brady 2019 jersey theft suspect behind mansion break-in

The man who broke into Tom Brady's house is the same guy who charged with trespassing and accused of stealing Tom Brady's game worn jersey from the Patriots Hall of Fame last year https://t.co/VgxWnajBVx — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 7, 2020

This is not the first time that Zanini Cinues has been charged in a law-breaking case involving Tom Brady. The 34-year-old was charged last year with stealing a Tom Brady jersey valued at $10,000 from the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. Police said at the time that Cinues was wearing the jersey under his jacket when he was apprehended in the vicinity of Gillette Stadium. A week later he was arrested again at Patriot Place, wearing a shirt from Michigan, the former New England quarterback’s alma mater.

Also Read: Allen Throws For 4 TDs, Bills Beat 49ers 34-24 In Arizona

(Image Courtesy: Tom Brady Instagram)