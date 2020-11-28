Tom Brady Impressed With Patrick Mahomes' "tremendous" Four-year Career

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will face each other on Sunday night, making it their fourth encounter. Brady, one of the game's GOAT, has seen Mahomes' career blossom into what it is today. During a recent interview, the 43-year-old spoke about Mahomes, speaking about how he appreciates all that Mahomes has achieved in the past four years.

Tom Brady on Patrick Mahomes and his NFL career success

In a way, Brady will soon be passing the torch to Mahomes. The 2018 NFL MVP recently became the fastest player to reach 100 TDs in NFL history. Brady, who ended his illustrious career at the New England Patriots to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was all praises about Mahomes.

"He's a terrific player, obviously, being league MVP a few years ago. Fifty touchdowns is pretty hard to do – there's not many guys who have done that," Brady explained. He mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs win at the Cuper Bowl, where they played at a high level, getting "more and more comfortable". Brady spoke about experience and how playing as a quarterback also depends on it largely.

"Watching the last time he was out there playing, you give him a chance to win and he takes advantage of it and leads the team down there. He does a tremendous job."

Mahomes, on the other hand, remains humble about his role in the league. He spoke about comparisons to the NFL legend, not sure if he is on his level yet. "For me, I just try to be a normal guy and live it up with my teammates and have fun doing it."

How much blame does Tom Brady deserve for loss to the Rams?



"9.5 out of 10. Tom has played bad, it's as simple as that. Your boy looked awful last night and I don't want to hear anything about the defense. Brady has happy feet, and he doesn't want to be hit." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/Iah9pQaOA1 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 24, 2020

This season, Mahomes has completed 67.9% of his passes for 3035 yards with 27 touchdowns, only 2 interceptions, and a 114.3 passer rating. As per reports, his 110.3 passer ratings in the highest in NFL history, while his 20 interceptions are the least in number for a quarterback through 40 starts.

Brady, however, has been seen struggling this season. During the Bucs 27-21 loss to the Rams, Brady was 0 for 6 on passes travelling at least 20 years last week. For the past three games, he was 0 for 19 on throws, including their 38-3 loss to the Saints.

(Image credits: Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes Instagram)