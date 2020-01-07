Tom Brady Linked With Move To Raiders After Entering NFL Free Agency

The New England Patriots crashed out of the National Football League (NFL) playoffs after their 13-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night (Sunday IST). Patriots star Tom Brady had a decent outing, completing 209 passing yards and registering one interception. Brad's next move continues to remain a mystery with several franchises looking to snap up the 42-year-old.

Tom Brady to the Raiders? Speculation started right after the Patriots' playoff loss 👀 https://t.co/uOAzAmiboz pic.twitter.com/QwStHQQ74q — Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) January 5, 2020

Tom Brady is about to enter the NFL Free Agency after his contract is due to expire at the end of the current NFL season. With the Patriots out of the NFL playoffs, Brady is practically a free agent. While New England Patriots are resisting to offer an extension to the veteran, reports in the US suggest the Oakland (soon to be Las Vegas) Raiders head coach John Gruden is a big fan of the quarterback. The report, however, adds that it'll be difficult to predict if Brady would be interested in the move but if a right contract is offered, a move could be in place for him.

Watch: Tom Brady's top plays with the Patriots

“I would say it’s pretty unlikely” - Tom Brady when asked about the possibility of retirement in tonight’s post game press conference 👀 — kelly (@kellykc87) January 5, 2020

Another move on the cards for Tom Brady?

A 6-time Super Bowl winner, Tom Brady spent his entire NFL career with the New England Patriots. The Patriots star has completed over 74,000 passing yards and has registered 541 touchdowns in his career. He will be entering the NFL Free Agency for the first time in his 20-year-old career. After Patriots' heartbreaking loss in the NFL wildcard round, the quarterback insisted that 'retirement seems unlikely'. Even at the age of 42, he continues to remain sought after in the NFL. Multiple reports suggest the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams are also eyeing a move for the veteran.

