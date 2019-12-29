Tom Brady Not Thinking About His Patriots Future Before The Playoffs

Tom Brady is fast approaching an unrestricted free agency. It appears very likely that the 42-year-old won't stick around with the New England Patriots once the season ends in March. While numerous speculations exist regarding his future, Tom Brady himself is not interested in thinking about his future yet.

Also Read | Ray Lewis Issues 'handle Your Business' Warning To Tom Brady And Patriots

.@TomBrady is one of 10 QBs selected to the #NFL100 All-Time Team!



🐐 6x Super Bowl Champion (4x SB MVP)

🐐 3x NFL MVP ('07, '10, '17)

🐐 3x First-Team All-Pro, 14x Pro Bowler

🐐 219 wins (most by QB in NFL history)

🐐 74,350 pass yards (2nd in NFL history), 539 pass TD (T-2nd) pic.twitter.com/GBaSQiZMz0 — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2019

Tom Brady on his Patriots future

Ahead of their last game of the regular season, New England Patriots have already secured their American Football Conference - Eastern Division (AFC East) title with a dominating 12-3 (win-loss) record. With yet another playoffs awaiting the six-time Super Bowl winners, their star quarterback Tom Brady's future has been a part of discussions for quite some time. The 42-year-old recently gave an interview to Patriots Wire, where he stated that his sole focus lies with the team and their playoff games. Brady, who has been with the Patriots since 2000, believes that he has been in this situation on numerous occasions and always had the same approach. Brady won three Super Bowls with the Patriots in the last five years and is eager to add another one in his cabinet come March.

For the first time since 2008, Tom Brady has not been selected to the Pro Bowl. pic.twitter.com/xIvoKV6bDD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 18, 2019

Also Read | Tom Brady Sends Out Christmas Day Greeting After Patriots Wrap Up 11th AFC East Title

Despite being 42, Tom Brady continues to remain the starting quarterback for Bill Belichick's Patriots. He has featured in every single game in the regular season so far racking up insane numbers. He has registered 22 touchdowns so far and has completed 3836 passing yards.

Also Read | Tom Brady Labels Patriots' Controversial Spygate 2 Scandal A 'distraction'

The Patriots will be hosting the Miami Dolphins on Sunday IST to finish their regular season. While his future continues to remain clouded, Tom Brady has undoubtedly established a legacy at the New England Patriots and in the NFL as a whole.

Also Read | Patriots Star Tom Brady Reveals Why He Has BANNED His Father From Speaking To Media