Tom Brady Says NO To Retiring With "You Don't Tell A Painter To Stop Painting At 42" Claim

Tom Brady is all set to begin his new chapter in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During his 20-year stint with New England Patriots, Brady established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. However, after he endured an indifferent 2019 season, many experts questioned his impact at the highest level. Despite critics suggesting Brady should retire, the 42-year-old is determined to not let the critics decide his future in the NFL. He feels he still has something to prove at the highest level.

Tom Brady retirement: Did Tom Brady retire?

Speaking to Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Brady addressed speculations of age catching up with him stating, "I could sit here and go, well stop playing football so I could worry about what's going to happen, or worry about this or that, instead of just saying why don't I live my life the way that I want to enjoy it. The ways that are going to be most fulfilling to me, which for me is doing what I love to do."

"You don't tell a musician, stop singing at the age of 42. You don't tell a great painter, stop painting at 42. Now, if you want to stop, stop, go ahead. But for me, because I feel like I can still play doesn't mean I should stop playing because that's what everyone is telling me to do."

Tom Brady joins Buccaneers: Can Brady inspire Bucs to playoffs success?

Tom Brady joining Tampa Bay is widely considered the biggest moves of the 2020 NFL free agency. Buccaneers are entering the upcoming season as one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. With Brady leading the attack and talented wide men like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the Buccaneers could prove to be a surprise package in the race for a playoff spot in the National Football Conference.

Heading to a new city at 42 and acclimatising to a new system will still pose a challenge for Tom Brady. The quarterback, however, remained excited for his stint in Tampa Bay. He said, "This is a part for me in my life to experience something very different. There are ways for me to grow and evolve in a different way that I haven't had the opportunity to do, that aren't right or wrong, they're just right for me."

With the 'Tom Brady retirement' speculations have been put to rest by the quarterback himself, it will be interesting to see if the soon-to-be 43-year-old can find success with his new team.

