Tom Brady Refutes Claims About Relying On Bill Belichick For Patriots Success

When Tom Brady announced his decision to leave New England Patriots, a lot was said about the deteriorating relationship between the quarterback and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Several reports suggested it was Bill Belichick who drove Tom Brady out of the Patriots after their sour relationship reached a point of no return.

For the first time since leaving the Patriots for Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady opened about his decision to leave New England for Tampa Bay, Florida. Speaking to Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Tom Brady admitted that his time at Patriots was simply over. Brady revealed that he knew at the start of last season that it would be his last with the Patriots. However, the quarterback stated it had less to do with head coach Bill Belichick and more to do with his desire to continue playing at the highest level in the NFL.

Many experts have suggested that Tom Brady's career in the NFL was successful due to the influence of Bill Belichick. However, according to Tom Brady, "it is a sh***y argument that people make" and it does not concern him. He said, "So, the fact that you can say 'would I be successful without him?' The same level of success? I don't believe I would have been. But I feel the same vice-versa as well. To have him allowed me to be the best I could be. So, I'm grateful for that. And I very much believe he feels the same way about me because we've expressed that to each other."

Tom Brady further squashed rumours of a sour relationship between him and his former head coach stating, "He and I have had a lot of conversations that nobody's ever been privy to, nor should they be. So many wrong assumptions were made about our relationship or about how he felt about me. I know genuinely how he feels about me. I'm not going to respond to every rumour or assumption that's made."

During Brady's latter years at the Gillette Stadium, Belichick recruited several quarterbacks to play alongside Tom Brady. Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett and Jarrett Stidham were all drafted by New England as Belichick planned for life after Tom Brady. According to the 42-year-old, it speaks volume about Belichick's loyalty towards the Patriots organisation.

Brady explained his changing status at Patriots stating, " I got to a point where I was an older athlete, and he started to plan for the future, which is what his responsibility is. I don't fault him for that. That's what he should be doing. That's what any coach should be doing. Not that I would ever coach, but if I'm ever in a position of authority, I would understand that too. I recognize that, and we talked about it."

Leaving New England for Tampa Bay, Brady will get to work under one of the most exciting coaches in the NFL - Bruce Arians. It was reported that Arians, alongside Bucs GM Jason Licht, was key in convincing the Bucs project was the right one for Brady. Speaking to Howard Stern, Brady lauded his new head coach stating, "I learned so much having an opportunity evaluate what was important to me... he's definitely someone that tells you straight, and I appreciate that, too."

