Tom Brady Sparks NFL Rumours Of Raiders Move After Meeting Mark Davis During UFC 246

The saga of Tom Brady and Free Agency seems like a game of pinball. Last week, the four-time Super Bowl MVP sparked off rumours of extending his stay with the New England Patriots for the upcoming season in a video posted on his Instagram profile. This week, the Tom Brady rumours seem to have taken another turn and this time, all roads lead to Las Vegas.

Also Read | Tom Brady Drops Hint On Social Media Regarding His Destination For Upcoming NFL Season

Tom Brady sparks off rumours of a move to Las Vegas Raiders after being pictured with owner Mark Davis

Tom Brady made an appearance at UFC 246 to witness Conor McGregor back in action against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone. While the McGregor fight didn't last too long, the NFL rumours certainly will. The Patriots star was pictured chatting with Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis at the fight. With Tom Brady's impending transition into Free Agency this March, the meeting seemed anything but innocuous. However, under the NFL's tampering rules, the Raiders owner would be flouting the rules if he were to discuss Tom Brady's future during the chance meeting.

Raiders owner Mark Davis and free agent-to-be Tom Brady were in the same building Saturday night. Patriots fan Dana White reacted to the presence of the two NFL personalities at UFC 246. pic.twitter.com/Cz0EOLyOXD — NESN (@NESN) January 19, 2020

Also Read | NFL Trade Rumours: Lions QB Matthew Stafford Lined Up As Tom Brady's Replacement

The rumours about Tom Brady's move to the Raiders were also given impetus by the words of Raiders general manager Mike Mayock. When asked about the future of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, Mayock refused to comment on the same, instead, he told a renowned sports publication that his job was to evaluate every position in the team to make the Raiders a better outfit. "And if I can, I will, and if I can't, I won't", Mayock was quoted as saying.

Also Read | Tom Brady Quashes NFL Retirement Rumours In Philosophical Instagram Post

Just talked to Dana White after the press conference. He absolutely believes Tom Brady to the LV Raiders has legs. White is a longtime Pats fan who has a relationship with Brady and is a suiteholder at Allegiant Stadium. Also says Mark Davis is one of the nicest people in sports — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) January 19, 2020

Las Vegas an option, Los Angeles even likelier

While the Raiders have not been among the more prominent names in the NFL rumours circling Tom Brady's future, Mark Davis will certainly hope that these rumours gather some traction in the coming weeks. The Los Angeles Chargers have been mooted as a potential destination for Tom Brady. Philip Rivers currently occupies the quarterback sport for the Chargers. However, with his contract with the Chargers expiring this year, Tom Brady could head to Los Angeles for his swansong. He is, after all, a native of California.

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes' Lightning Touchdown Sees Him Anointed As NFL's Best QB; Watch