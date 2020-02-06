Patrick Mahomes Pulls A Stone Cold Steve Austin At Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade

History was made at Super Bowl LIV when the Kansas City Chiefs came back from a 10-point deficit to clinch the Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium last weekend. Courtesy of a late resurgence from Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs ended their five-decade-long drought for Super Bowl glory. With the Lombardi Trophy safely back in Kansas after half a millennium, it was time for the Chiefs parade in Kansas City this week, and Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes seemingly lived the Chiefs parade to the fullest.

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes Heads Down To Disney World For Super Bowl LIV Celebration: WATCH

Chiefs parade: Patrick Mahomes pulls a Stone Cold Steve Austin

The Chiefs parade was held in Kansas City earlier this week after Patrick Mahomes and co brought the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City after five decades. The Chiefs rolled to town in a double-decker bus as the crowd at the Chiefs parade erupted in MVP chants at the sight of the first player in NFL history to win the Super Bowl and an NFL MVP award before the age of 25. A video later emerged of Patrick Mahomes emulating WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Also Read | Chiefs' Eric Fisher Celebrates TD In Stone Cold Steve Austin Fashion, WWE Star Approves

I got a photo of Mahomes pouring a beer from a bus to Kelce and my day is made pic.twitter.com/m0MP1XsKRI — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) February 5, 2020

Also Read | Stone Cold Steve Austin Talks About Edge And His Much-awaited WWE Return

Patrick Mahomes emulates Stone Cold Steve Austin from double-decker bus during Chiefs parade

With the crowd making their approval for the Super Bowl LIV MVP known, Patrick Mahomes was pictured cupping his ears, urging the crowd to raise the decibel levels. As if on cue, a Chiefs fan launched a can of beer towards Patrick Mahomes. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback then snatched the can of beer from the air and popped it in typical Stone Cold Steve Austin fashion, before gulping it down in seconds. And so, the people of Kansas City stood witness to the first Chiefs parade in half a millennium. The Kansas City Chiefs clearly did not hold back in their revelry on the day. During the Chiefs parade, Patrick Mahomes was also pictured pouring beer down Travis Kelce's throat.

Also Read | CM Punk Compares Becky Lynch's Endurance Level To That Of Stone Cold Steve Austin