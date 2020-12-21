Tom Brady Reacts To Patriots Missing Playoffs: "They’re Not Really Opponents Of Mine"

For the first time since 2008, the New England Patriots have missed the playoffs. In what is being dubbed as the end of a dynasty, the Patriots were eliminated after their 12-22 loss against the Miami Dolphins. Having led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles, Tom Brady was asked about his views on their elimination, especially since the team was knocked out after his exit from the franchise.

Tom Brady reacts after the Patriots miss playoffs for the first time since 2008

The New England Patriots won't make the playoffs this year, and Tom Brady's absence might be one reason for it. The Patriots lost their final shot at the playoffs after their loss on Sunday. “As far as the Patriots, they have their own thing going,” Brady said while speaking to the reporters about the elimination.

He added that now, he is only focused on his how his "play needs to be at quarterback" and the execution he needs. "They’re not really an opponent of mine," he stated. While the four-time Super Bowl MVP knows he has a lof of friends and relationships there, the Patriots are focusing on what they need, while Brady is concentrating on what his job is.

Bucs vs Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers prevailed 31-27 over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady was the star of the show, leading the Bucs on five back-to-back scoring drives during the second half, coming back from a 17-point deficit. “He’s just a winner,” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said about Brady, adding that the star quarterback knows how to do it.

Last time Patriots miss playoffs, Brady had an ACL injury

The last time New England missed the playoffs, Brady suffered from an ACL injury. The 43-year-old tore the ACL in his left knee during a September 2008 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He took a hit from Chiefs' safety Bernard Pollard and ended up missing the season.

Cowboys playoffs chances

While the Patriots are eliminated, the Dallas Cowboys can still make the playoffs. While they would have been eliminated, they won their game against the San Fransisco 49ers. To help, Washington lost to the Seattle Seahawks, and the New York Giants lost to the Cleveland Browns. The Philadelphia Eagles, who were third place this week, lost 26-33 to the Arizona Cardinals.

