Tom Brady Labels Patriots' Controversial Spygate 2 Scandal A 'distraction'

The New England Patriots' newfound resurgence has not gone unnoticed in the NFL. Earlier this week, Hall of Famer Ray Wilson urged Tom Brady and the Patriots to exercise caution heading into their final game of the regular season. However, one thing that has gone largely unnoticed in recent weeks is the Patriots' 'Spygate 2' scandal. It now appears that Tom Brady has not forgotten about the incident that grabbed headlines in Week 14.

Also Read | New England Patriots Caught In Spygate 2.0, Admit To Violating NFL Policy In Bengals' Game

Patriots star Tom Brady brushes off 'Spygate 2'

Tom Brady called out the Patriots' critics for trying to make a big deal out of "Spygate 2.0."https://t.co/x9oiEZbvWf pic.twitter.com/nTyOlJTq7c — NESN (@NESN) December 24, 2019

Tom Brady brushed aside the 'Spygate 2' scandal during his weekly interview with Westwood One’s Jim Gray. Speaking after the Patriots secured their 11th consecutive AFC East title, Tom Brady said that people are making a mountain out of a molehill when it comes to the 'Spygate 2' scandal. The Patriots star continued by saying that while people may choose to focus on Spygate 2, the players are focusing on winning games instead. Tom Brady concluded by saying that people are trying to make the issue a 'distraction' for the Patriots. The Patriots, however, are not going to allow the issue to distract them.

Also Read | New England Patriots Spygate 2.0: NFL Yet To Start Investigation Into The Defending Champs

Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/rhXdwVvnr8 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 10, 2019

Also Read | Ray Lewis Issues 'Handle Your Business' Warning To Tom Brady And Patriots

The second coming of the Spygate scandal came to light when a news reporter asked Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor about the incident after the Bengals played the Cleveland Browns. While the Patriots did admit to violating NFL policy during the incident, the NFL has yet to come to a conclusion, with the NFL still investigating the issue. Meanwhile, the Patriots took the decision to suspend Dave Mondillo, the videographer who recorded the footage in question. The Patriots' next game will see the AFC East winners face off against the Miami Dolphins. A win at the Gillette Stadium in their last game of the regular season will clinch the AFC's No. 2 seed for the Patriots.

Also Read | Patriots Suspend Videographer Involved In Controversial Spygate 2.0 Incident