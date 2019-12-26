Ray Lewis Issues 'handle Your Business' Warning To Tom Brady And Patriots

New England Patriots' win over the Buffalo Bills secured their 11th consecutive AFC East title in Week 16. A win over the Miami Dolphins will guarantee the Patriots a first-round bye. Ahead of the Patriots' game against the Dolphins, NFL Hall of Famer and former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis had a few words for Patriots star Tom Brady.

Bill Belichick once joked that he'd cut Tom Brady if he did this against Ray Lewis.



"Handle your business", says Ray Lewis

Speaking on Showtime’s “Inside The NFL", Ray Lewis sent out a warning to Tom Brady and the Patriots. The Patriots haven't been in the best of form in the NFL this season. The six-time Super Bowl champions did, however, rediscover their form in recent week. Regardless, Ray Lewis issued a warning to the Patriots on Inside The NFL.

“I got a stat about the Patriots. Last time the Patriots been in the Wild Card was 10 years ago, 2009. They ran into the Baltimore Ravens. That didn’t end well, 33-14, Brady three picks. Handle your business, Brady. Don’t get in that Wild Card spot. Anything happens, guys.”

The No. 2 seed is up for grabs if the Patriots register a win against AFC East's wooden spooners, Miami Dolphins. However, should the Patriots succumb to a shock defeat at the Gillette Stadium on Sunday, they will still have a chance of securing the No. 2 seed if the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium the same day. Considering the fact that the Dolphins have registered just four wins in the NFL all season, Tom Brady and the Patriots will not be too worried ahead of their season finale. However, the Patriots would do well to heed Ray Lewis' warning. Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores spent more than a decade with Bill Belichick, and his 'Patriots lite' Miami Dolphins team could have a trick or two under their sleeves this Sunday.

