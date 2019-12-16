New England Patriots Spygate 2.0: NFL Yet To Start Investigation Into The Defending Champs

The National Football League (NFL) reportedly isn't certainly close to finishing its investigation of the New England Patriots filming the Cincinnati Bengals sideline during the latter's Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns. The investigation looks closer to the beginning than to end according to multiple American media reports. According to reports, the league office will turn its attention to the matter on Monday and Tuesday.

NFL yet to start investigation against New England Patriots' video filming

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that the investigation "has yet to get rolling" and will not be an area of focus for the league until Monday or Tuesday. Florio’s sources claim that the New England Patriots have heard little from the NFL outside of who will be questioned and what materials should be set aside. The report comes as a shock considering that Fox Sports journalist Jay Glazer had earlier reported that the investigation should not take long to finish.

FOX SPORTS EXCLUSIVE: @JayGlazer reveals footage of Patriots filming Bengals. pic.twitter.com/C7U7mopaEm — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 15, 2019

NFL: New England Patriots deny filming link with football operations

Supervising producer of Kraft Sports and Entertainment David Mondillo in a statement said that he had no intention to provide the footage to football operations, and he didn't because he was never asked to do so. That is notable because Florio called whether the video crew was tied to football operations the "key question" of the investigation, especially since head coach Bill Belichick denied the link. The league must confirm or debunk that claim in order to determine whether the incident was an accident or whether the claim of an accident was cover for intent.

Statement from David Mondillo, Supervising Producer, Kraft Sports and Entertainment. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/0gWGRoErgb — Tom Leyden (@TomLeyden) December 15, 2019

NFL: New England Patriots 'failed' to inform the Bengals

New England Patriots addressed the issue with a statement that said the filming was for a Do Your Job video series that highlighted behind-the-scenes footage of different members of the organisation. While the Patriots' report said they received permission from the Browns, they also acknowledged "our failure to inform the Bengals and the League was an unintended oversight". On the field, the Patriots had little trouble with Cincinnati during a 34-13 victory.

Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/rhXdwVvnr8 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 10, 2019

