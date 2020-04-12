The Debate
Tom Brady Aiming To Trademark "Tompa Bay" And "Tampa Brady" For Merchandise Use

other sports

Recently-signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has filed a proposal to trademark "Tompa Bay" and "Tampa Brady" for the sale of his merchandise.

Tom Brady

The Tom Brady Buccaneers move was confirmed on March 20 this year after the quarterback spent 20 years with the New England Patriots. Following his move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 42-year-old is keen on trademarking Tom Brady merchandise with a rather strange pun. The Tom Brady merchandise will reportedly sell clothing, headwear and footwear under the brand name, 'TOMPA BAY' and 'TAMPA BRADY'.

Tom Brady Buccaneers move from Patriots

The Tom Brady Buccaneers move earlier this year sent the NFL into meltdown. Following the Tom Brady Buccaneers move, the six-time Super Bowl champion admitted that he never cared for a legacy with the Patriots as it was about time he moved on. Upon signing the Tom Brady Buccaneers contract, the quarterback will earn $50 million fully guaranteed with up to $9 million in incentives over the two-year deal. 

Tom Brady Tampa Bay merchandise: Tom Brady merchandise

Having just recently signed for the Buccaneers, Tom Brady is already seeking to trademark "Tompa Bay" and "Tampa Brady" for the use of his merchandise. The Tom Brady merchandise under that brand name will consist of clothes, headwear and footwear. Tom Brady's company signed up to trademark the "Tampa Brady" and "Tompa Bay" brand on April 6.

Tom Brady Tampa Bay Merchandise: Seeking name from the Buccaneers?

The decision made by the quarterback to sell his merchandise under the names "Tompa Bay" and "Tampa Brady" comes soon after his move to to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There is a suggestion that Brady may want to combine his brand name along with the name of his team. Here is Tom Brady acknowledging the filings of his company on a Twitter post in a joke, referencing to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees:

