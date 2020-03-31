Tom Brady Was Desperate To Join Buccaneers So Didn't Need Much Convincing: Bucs GM

Tom Brady's move to Tampa Bay Buccaneers is widely considered to be the biggest move of the 2020 NFL free agency. Many experts and fans were left scratching their heads as to how the Buccaneers convinced the quarterback to leave New England Patriots. However, during a recent interview, Bucs General Manager Jason Licht revealed that it was Brady who pitched himself for the Bucs project.

Also Read | Tom Brady Bucs Contract Over Jameis Winston Easy Decision For Buccaneers

Tom Brady Bucs contract: Jason Licht provides details

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up on Monday, Licht revealed the details of his first phone call with Tom Brady and how the conversation convinced the Buccaneers GM that he has got his man. The 49-year-old said that he called Tom Brady on the very first day of free agency to speak about his plans for the upcoming season. Licht admitted that unlike what the media reported, it was Brady who did most of the talking.

As quoted by ESPN, Jason Licht stated, "We had a great conversation. We talked to him for over an hour and a half. And he made it clear in the conversation that he was very, very interested. It was almost like recruitment on his part, telling us why it would make sense for him to come to Tampa Bay. The next call we made, we signed him, but it was at that phone call that we realized, that we felt like we had him."

Also Read | Antonio Brown Willing To Join Tom Brady At Buccaneers 'expeditiously', Tom Brady Bucs contract details

Tom Brady Bucs contract: Licht has no doubts over Brady's abilities

Many experts have suggested that Tom Brady, who will turn 43 later this year, is declining as a quarterback and doubted it he could still crack it in a top NFL franchise. Jason Licht seemed to have little to no doubts about Brady's abilities as a quarterback especially his ability to take shots downfield.

Licht feels Brady will fight in well in head coach Bruce Arians system as he deals with pressure well and still possesses 'plenty of arm strength'.

Also Read | Tom Brady Bucs Contract: QB Relives Patriots' Super Bowl LI Triumph On Instagram During Lockdown

Earlier, several reports suggested Antonio Brown could head to Tampa Bay Buccaneers to team up with Tom Brady. While Brown was on board with the idea of playing in Tampa (according to his Instagram Q and A session), Bruce Arians nor Jason Licht have any interest in snapping up the free agent. Licht revealed to ESPN, a deal for Brown is not going to happen as there is no room nor enough money to make the move happen.

Also Read | Tom Brady Bill Belichick Feud? New Reports Claim That's The Case