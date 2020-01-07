Tom Brady's Pre-Wild Card Hype Video Gets Savage Response From Titans' Taylor Lewan

“It’s too late to be scared." Tom Brady was quoted as saying in a video he posted on Instagram prior to the National Football League (NFL) Wild Card game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. The video created bundles of confidence in Patriots fans as they geared up for an exciting contest at the Gillette Stadium. However, the fierce demeanour of the lion featured in Tom Brady’s post was nowhere on show against the Tennessee Titans. Titans' three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Taylor Lewan certainly took notice of this after the Titans stomped all over the Patriots on their own turf.

Former Titans lineman Taylor Lewan brutally mocks Tom Brady after Titans dump Patriots in NFL playoffs

Following the Patriots’ 13-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Taylor Lewan decided to make a few changes to Tom Brady’s video. The original video ended with a shot of a lion, with the words, “It’s time to kill” being uttered by the narrator. In Taylor Lewan’s version, the video ends with a shot of the final scoreline at the Gillette Stadium.

Interestingly, the loss to the Titans was the first time that Tom Brady failed to throw a touchdown in a game while also throwing a pick-six. While the Patriots did have the talent to get through the Wild Card round, they failed to do the one thing that coach Bill Belichick has always preached – ‘Do your job’.

On the night, the Patriots were run ragged by Titans’ running back Derrick Henry, who bulldozed through the NFL’s top-ranked defence for 182 rushing yards on 34 carries. There has been growing speculation that with the season-ending defeat to the Titans, the Brady-Belichick partnership could also draw to a close.

Tom Brady has, in theory, entered free agency, with his contract running out at the end of the season. While Tom Brady himself confirmed that retirement is an ‘unlikely’ option, there have been no reports from either Tom Brady or the New England Patriots about any imminent deal for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

