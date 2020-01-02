NFL: Bill Belichick& Patriots Escape Punishment After No Spygate 2 Evidence Found: Reports

New England Patriots are currently been investigated by the NFL for potentially spying on an opponent. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick repeatedly stated that the filming was just an accident and his side had nothing to do with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Patriots were involved in a similar Spygate scandal back in 2008 and reports suggest they might escape this time out with a minor punishment.

"This is about us, the 2019 #Patriots and the guys we have on this team right now and going out and playing a tough contest against the Tennessee Titans." pic.twitter.com/9paV0B6dse — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 1, 2020

Patriots Spygate 2?

Kraft Sports Productions and the New England Patriots are collaborating for a web series called Do Your Job. The series is said to highlight the work around the team and their recent success. However, earlier in December, one of the crew members recorded the Cincinnati Bengals during their training. The Bengals were preparing for their game against the Cleveland Browns during the said filming. The crew was immediately approached and the footage was confiscated. The Bengals wasted no time in making an official complaint to the NFL.

The NFL's investigation of the Patriots' video violation has not turned up any evidence thus far implicating Coach Bill Belichick or the team's football staff.... https://t.co/15P8h40xC9 — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 1, 2020

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick denied those allegations repeatedly. According to the Washington Post, the NFL is winding down the investigation and has found no evidence that Belichick or any other Patriots staff had anything to do with the video. It is believed that without conclusive evidence, the Patriots will be spared by the league without any significant penalty. However, the report also adds that they still will face some punishment for breach of NFL rules. Experts predict that the Patriots could be potentially stripped of a future draft pick.

While the investigation is set to be concluded this week when the NFL will release the findings remain unknown.

Playoff wild-card awaits Patriots

Meanwhile, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are preparing for their NFL wild-card round game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night (Sunday 6:45 AM IST). The Patriots clinched their American Football Conference Eastern Division (AFC EAST) with a 12-4 (win-loss) record. However, their failure to win the conference means they will be playing their first wild-card round game since 2009.

