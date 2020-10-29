Tony Ferguson Thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov Will RETURN From Retirement: “I’ll Be Ready”

At UFC 254, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov delivered yet another dominating performance as he defeated Justin Gaethje via submission in the second round. However, after the event, The Eagle shocked the MMA world as he announced his retirement from the sport. Although the news came as a surprise, his reason behind the decision is hardly a questionable one.

Khabib Nurmagomedov said he made a promise to his mother that it would be his last fight as his mother didn’t want him to fight without his father by his side. Khabib’s father and head coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away a few months ago due to complications arising from COVID-19. The undefeated Russian also cried in the octagon while remembering his later father who played a huge role in his career.

Also Read l Khabib retirement: Khabib celebrates UFC 254 win, retirement by feasting on burgers: Watch

Tony Ferguson thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov will return

Despite this, retirements in combat sports are often short-lived. Several fighters have announced retirement in the past, only to make their return for a huge purse. Conor McGregor is currently one of the biggest examples of it. The Notorious One has retired from the sport three times but is now in talks to make his return against Dustin Poirier in January 2021.

Also Read l Khabib Nurmagomedov dethrones Jon Jones to become UFC's No 1 pound-for-pound fighter

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s biggest rival, Tony Ferguson, claimed that The Eagle would also return from retirement as he’s “gonna miss it like Conor”. Tony Ferguson earlier predicted that Nurmagomedov would announce his retirement after UFC 254, and now predicts that he would return after taking a long rest and analysing his decision. And if Khabib Nurmagomedov decides to make his return, Tony Ferguson will “be f*cking ready” for him.

“Go handle your family business, and I’ll see you when you get here. Back. Because you’re gonna miss it like Conor (McGregor). So, you know what, I’m calling it out again, he’s going to be back. So, I’ll be f*cking ready,” Tony Ferguson said.

Also Read l Khabib retirement: Khabib's retirement news was “jaw-dropping”, says Mendez

Tony Ferguson wants to fight Dustin Poirier for the title

In the meantime, Khabib’s exit from the sport opens up a world of possibilities for the lightweight division and Ferguson feels it should be him vs Poirier for the soon to be vacated title. Tony Ferguson said both he and Poirier want to fight and he’s itching to get back in the octagon to win the title. “I’ve been doing my sh*t and making sure I’m keeping cool, calm and collected. Being real, give me the fucking title shot. Give me my chance. You guys want to see me fight, I really want to fight,” Tony Ferguson added.

Also Read l Conor McGregor oddly calls archrival Khabib Nurmagomedov’s career achievements 'garbage'

Image Source: AP