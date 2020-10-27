Khabib Nurmagomedov Celebrates UFC 254 Win By Feasting On His Favourite Burgers: Watch

Like the host of fighters in the world of MMA. Khabib Nurmagomedov goes through a lot while training. As part of this routine, he sometimes has to starve, just so he can make weight for a fight. However, once the fight is done and dusted, Khabib Nurmagomedov is known to gorge out, especially on his favourite burgers. Khabib Nurmagomedov stuck to that routine while celebrating his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Also Read l Khabib UFC wins: White reveals Khabib BROKE his foot three weeks before UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov a huge fan of burgers

The undefeated UFC lightweight champion has always been a big fan of burgers. Last year, after he defeated Dustin Poirier at UFC 242, he told Megan Olivi that he would love to have some burgers with steaks and cola. It appears Khabib has continued the tradition this year as he was seen asking for a cheeseburger in a viral video posted by his head coach Javier Mendez.

"Tonight is going to be unstoppable. I deserve this," Khabib says to Mendez while looking at the cheeseburger being made for him and his teammates.

Also Read l Khabib UFC wins: Khabib's retirement news was “jaw-dropping”, says Javier Mendez

After defeating Justin Gaethje via submission, Khabib Nurmagomedov broke down in tears as he remembered his late father Abdulmanap, who passed away a few months ago. He then made his retirement official saying that there’s “no way am I coming here without my father”. In the four-minute speech, Khabib Nurmagomedov thanked everyone including Daniel Cormier, Dana White, Javier Mendez and his opponent Justin Gaethje. He then took off his MMA gloves and place it in the middle of the octagon, making it official.

"Tonight is going to be unstoppable. I deserve this." 😂@TeamKhabib got his burgers after UFC 254 and you know how he feels about burgers... 🍔 (via akajav/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/aHQMC5WYwt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 26, 2020

Also Read l Khabib vs Gaethje: Gaethje reveals what he told Khabib after he broke down in the octagon

After the bout, everyone in the MMA bubble praised Khabib Nurmagomedov, including Dana White, who called him “the baddest motherf***er on the planet”. He then hailed him as ‘the number one pound-for-pound fighter’ in the UFC, which got a mixed reaction from fans. Although Khabib Nurmagomedov had fewer title defences, he was the most dominant fighter in the UFC. He has the highest winning streak, having lost only two rounds in his entire UFC career.

“He is the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, and you seriously have to start putting him up there at GOAT status with whoever else you think is the GOAT,” White said at the post-fight conference.

Also Read l Khabib vs Gaethje: Khabib used triangle choke to not injure Gaethje in front of his parents: DC

Image Source: Javier Mendez Instagram