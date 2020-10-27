Conor McGregor Oddly Calls Archrival Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Career Achievements 'garbage'

After Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 and announced his retirement, Dana White hailed him as the best and made him the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion. Later, MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn tweeted a statistical post regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov’s legendary achievements which many approved. However, recently, Nurmagomedov’s greatest rival, Conor McGregor reacted to the tweet, claiming that Bohn’s list is filled “overstretched accomplishments”.

I don’t know if @TeamKhabib is the GOAT. It’s an impossible argument, and there’s a lot of good candidates.



What I do know, though, is he retires with a resume that’s going to hold up for a long, long time. A few stats. ⬇️https://t.co/aLflxgpqSl pic.twitter.com/0oa7TY7kmn — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) October 26, 2020

Also Read l Khabib retirement news was “jaw-dropping”, says coach Javier Mendez

Khabib Nurmagomedov dominated against Justin Gaethje from start to finish as The Highlight had no answer for his immense pressure and wrestling style. In the second round, The Eagle kept on putting pressure on Gaethje and eventually choked him out to retain his title, taking his record to 29-0.

Following his retirement in the octagon, the entire MMA community has been engaged in social media debates as to Khabib’s status in the sport. By losing only two rounds in his entire career, Khabib Nurmagomedov is arguably one of the best fighters to have ever entered the octagon.

Also... the rest of those stats are garbage. Multiple tied seconds, most takedowns in a division bar someone else, etc etc.

It’s a garbage list full of overstretched accomplishments. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 26, 2020

Also Read l Khabib retirement: Khabib hinted at retirement 2 WEEKS before facing Gaethje

A few hours later, Mike Bohn replied to Conor McGregor’s comments by sharing a list of Conor’s accomplishments in the UFC. While the former double champion is yet to reply, there’s no doubt that just like Khabib, McGregor is also one of the greatest to ever grace the octagon. In his UFC run, Conor McGregor delivered many memorable performances and is considered lightweight royalty despite never actually defending his belt.

When it comes to Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov, the pair have traded hands in the past at UFC 229 where The Eagle came out on top. While Conor McGregor dominated the first round, Nurmagomedov took over in the second before finishing the fight in the fourth round via submission. Even though the PPV ended in a post-fight brawl, UFC 229 drew around 2.4 million PPV buys - the most ever for an MMA event.

You like this list better, I reckon? Happy to connect for an interview and talk about it in depth. 😏 pic.twitter.com/Oa2BUuRa6c — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) October 26, 2020

Also Read l Khabib net worth: Khabib rakes in career-high $6.1 million payout for beating Justin Gaethje

Conor McGregor has another chance to become champion

Before UFC 254, Conor McGregor announced that he will be making his return in January 2021 against Dustin Poirier. But, after Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement, rumours started going around that UFC could turn McGregor vs Poirier 2 into a title fight. However, various reports claim that McGregor vs Poirier 2 would not be for the title, but the winner of the fight could get a title shot. Currently, the lightweight title picture also consists of Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler, apart from Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Also Read l Tony Ferguson claims he'll fight Khabib Nurmagomedov at one point before he retires

Image Source: AP