Donald Trump Confirms he’ll Throw The Ceremonial First Pitch At Yankees Game In August

On Thursday, - Opening Day for the 2020 MLB season - US President Donald Trump revealed that he'll be throwing the ceremonial first pitch before a New York Yankees game this season. The Donald Trump first pitch, which is set to take place next month, will mark the first time Trump will take part in the longstanding presidential tradition. Donald Trump announced that he will throw his first pitch on August 15, when the Bombers host the Red Sox in a game at the Yankee Stadium.

ALSO READ: Mookie Betts Takes A Knee During National Anthem, MLB Fans Mock His $365 Million Contract

#BREAKING: President Trump says he'll be throwing out first pitch at Yankee Stadium in August: "I think I'm doing that on August 15th at Yankee Stadium." pic.twitter.com/cS7yLWsSgN — The Hill (@thehill) July 23, 2020

US President Donald Trump first pitch to take place at Yankee stadium

While speaking from the White House briefing room podium, Donald Trump said that his team's head, Randy Levine, requested him to "throw out the first pitch" at the Yankee Stadium. Trump accepted the offer and broke the news at his conference, claiming that he has set the date for his first pitch on August 15, when the Red Sox face the New York Yankees. Baseball Hall of Famer and Yankees legend Mariano Rivera was also present in the audience. The Yankees great has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump and was spotted playing catch with the president at the White House lawn.

President Trumps plays catch with Yankees Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera on the South Lawn of the White House.#MarianoRivera#Yankees pic.twitter.com/Z4hL8fkORO — ~Marietta✌ (@_MariettaDavis) July 24, 2020

ALSO READ: MLB 2020 Opening Day Results, Highlights: Yankees Bt Nationals 4-1, Dodgers Thrash Giants

While addressing the audience regarding his first pitch, Trump said, "It will be an empty stadium, unlike when Rivera walked in and the crowd went crazy". Fans are still not allowed at MLB games in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the country. The announcement of the Trump first pitch came only a few hours after Dr Fauci's first pitch at the Nationals Park before the game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees.

ALSO READ: Cole, Stanton Lead Yanks Past Nats 4-1 In Stormy MLB Opener

Donald Trump first pitch at Red Sox Stadium

Trump, who played baseball in his younger days, has performed first-pitch duties in the past. Trump threw his first pitch back in 2006, at Fenway Park - home of the Boston Red Sox. However, this will be the first time that Donald Trump will throw the first pitch during his reign as US President. The last time a sitting US President threw a pitch at an MLB game was Barack Obama, who did so at a Nationals game on Opening Day in 2010.

ALSO READ: MLB Players Agree To Expand Playoffs To 16 Teams

Image Credits - AP