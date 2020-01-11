Tua Tagovailoa Signs Up With 2018 NFL NVP Patrick Mahomes' Agency

Tua Tagovailoa has been the talk of the National Football League (NFL) this week and for good reason. Earlier this week, Alabama’s star quarterback announced that he will forego his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. However, that wasn’t the only major decision to come out of Tua Tagovailoa’s camp this week.

Alabama Crimson Tide star Tua Tagovailoa signs with Patrick Mahomes agency

Earlier this week, after his decision to register in the 2020 NFL Draft, Tua Tagovailoa took the decision to sign with Steinberg Sports & Entertainment. Leigh Steinberg and Chris Cabott of Steinberg Sports and Entertainment agency will represent Tua Tagovailoa. Interestingly, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is also represented by the same agency. Patrick Mahomes is arguably the most high-profile client with the agency. By snapping up Tua Tagovailoa, the agency's President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Chris Cabott has now added another prolific passer to the list of athletes Steinberg Sports represents.

What is next for Tua Tagovailoa?

Roll tide 4 Life 🖤 pic.twitter.com/OFaW7303ZY — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) January 6, 2020

Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be a first-round pick at the 2020 NFL Draft this year. However, the Crimson Tide star is still recovering from a dislocated hip injury. Before he suffered the hip injury against Mississippi State that sidelined him for the rest of the 2019 season, Tua Tagovailoa was a Heisman Trophy Finalist in 2018. Considering that recovering from an injury and then suffering the same injury in the NFL is not a rare occurrence, NFL teams will be slightly wary of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history.

#TUA Happy to welcome ⁦@AlabamaFTBL⁩ ⁦@Tuaamann⁩ QB Tua Tagovailoa gifted franchise QB w great character to ⁦@SteinbergSports⁩ ⁦@chriscabott⁩ parents Galu and Diane did great job! pic.twitter.com/SQRgIjwvYB — Leigh Steinberg (@leighsteinberg) January 6, 2020

Tua Tagovailoa stats

The Crimson Tide star set a number of school records on his way to collegiate stardom. The quarterback set the record for most pass touchdowns (87) and most 300-yard games (10) during his time in Alabama. In the Heisman Trophy voting in 2018, Tua Tagovailoa finished second, while further slipping down to 10th the following year.

