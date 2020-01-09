NFL Trade Rumours: Lions QB Matthew Stafford Lined Up As Tom Brady's Replacement

Tom Brady has sported the colours of the New England Patriots for two decades. The four-time Super Bowl MVP was picked by the Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft. After close to 20 years at the Gillette Stadium, NFL trade rumours are saying that Tom Brady could be on his way to Detroit, with Matthew Stafford coming in as his replacement.

NFL Trade Rumours: Tom Brady could head to the Detroit Lions

After the New England Patriots succumbed to a defeat against the Tennesse Titans at the Gillette Stadium, speculation was rife that Tom Brady would look for a switch. Brady led the Patriots to nine Super Bowls, winning six of them. According to former NFL star Bart Scott, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford could be in line to replace Tom Brady, should the six-time Super Bowl champions choose to depart the Gillette Stadium.

Speaking on the show Get Up, Bart Scott said that the Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia should do Bill Belichick a favour and trade Matthew Stafford to the Patriots. On the show, Bart Scott implied that the Lions coach (who was groomed by Patriots coach Bill Belichick) should let go of Matthew Stafford since the Lions are unlikely to be contenders for any honours next season. Scott then said that the Lions could instead go for Tua Tagovailoa, who has entered the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tua Tagovailoa garnered rave reviews for his performances with the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, if Tom Brady chooses to exit the Patriots, Bill Belichick and co. could very well be in for Tagovailoa if he is still on board. Considering the fact that Tom Brady is now a free agent, the Patriots could be tempted into a move for Matthew Stafford.

