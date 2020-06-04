Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Pledges $3 Million To Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has announced he will be donating $3 million to the Colin Kaepernick campaign. Former NFL quarterback turned political activist, Colin Kaepernick announced that he will be paying for the legal representation of the protesters arrested in Minneapolis. Kaepernick announced on social media that he has started the legal defence fund to help the people, which will be run by his Know Your Rights Camp.

Also Read | Twitter In Deal With Silver Lake, Elliott; Jack Dorsey Still Twitter CEO

Jack Dorsey donation to aid Colin Kaepernick's campaign

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced on social media that he will be donating the sum in order to aid Kaepernick's quest to provide justice and adequate legal support to the protesters of George Floyd's death. Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American was killed last week after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for over eight minutes Chauvin was subsequently fired by the Minneapolis Police Department and was also charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The Twitter CEO said he will be supporting the Colin Kaepernick campaign to "advance the liberation" of the "black and brown" communities in the United States.

More #startsmall grants.



$3mm to Colin @Kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization to elevate the next generation of change leaders. https://t.co/WGgKziHnwB — jack (@jack) June 3, 2020

Also Read | Relief For Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, FIR Quashed By Rajasthan HC

Earlier this week, singer and songwriter, The Weekend, announced he donated $500,000 to multiple organisations fighting against racial injustice and police brutality. The Weekend donated $200,0000 to the Black Lives Matter Global Network, $100,000 to National Bail Out and $200,000 to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp. "Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives," The Weekend wrote on Instagram. "Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it's a small amount."

Also Read | Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey To Deploy $1 Billion For COVID-19 Fight - 28% Of His Fortune

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donation, Jack Dorsey net worth

According to Forbes, the Jack Dorsey net worth figure, as of 2020, stands at $5.4 billion. The Twitter CEO, who is the founder of the social media platform, also co-founded 'Square' with Jim McKelvey in 2009. Last month, Dorsey announced that he will be moving up to $1 billion worth of his Square equity - 28% of his fortune - to fund global COVID-19 relief efforts.

Disclaimer: The above information on Jack Dorsey net worth is sourced from other websites/publications. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read | Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Defends 'pointing Out Incorrect Info' As Trump Threatens Action