Mike Tyson Prepping To Fight A Great White Shark To Overcome Fear Of boxing Return At 54

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is set to kick off Shark Week 2020 with a fight to remember when he comes 'toe to fin' with a Great white shark. Earlier this year, in May, the "Baddest Man on the Planet" sent the boxing world into bedlam when he announced his return to the sport. However, the first Mike Tyson opponent, since his return, will be one of the ocean's apex predators as Discovery Channel will air their special 'Tyson Vs Jaws: Rumble On The Reef' next month, on August 9.

Mike Tyson boxing return will see Iron Mike fight a Great white shark

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Mike Tyson will face off against a Great white shark in "the name of research" and will try and score a TKO over the apex predator. Reports also claim that the iconic ring announcer Michael Buffer will take part in the event. Buffer will be calling the shots when the two heavyweights square off underwater. Although most of the details regarding the fight are being kept under wraps, Tyson admitted that he took on this challenge to overcome his fears of making a boxing comeback.

Tyson was quoted as saying, "I equate this challenge with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years of age." Tyson also admitted that he is trying to prepare himself to reach his highest potential which would allow him to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that intimidates him. This battle with a Great white shark could be the final stage before Tyson decides to step back into the boxing ring.

Discovery release trailer for Mike Tyson to face Great white shark

The promo of 'Tyson Vs Jaws: Rumble On The Reef' showcases Mike Tyson training ahead of his battle with the Great White. The undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990 looked in the mood to battle when he knocked down a shark cage before punching a surfboard in half. The video shows Mike Tyson training on the beach but his biggest challenge was to blow up an inflatable raft.

While blowing up the raft, Tyson says, "Shark Week is tough, man". Upon completing a few more challenges, Iron Mike is then spotted walking towards the ocean. At the end of the video, Tyson warned viewers, 'Someone's gonna get bit'.

Image Credits - Shark Week Twitter