Mike Tyson Vs Roy Jones Jr Fight Will Cost Viewers At Home A Bomb; PPV Details Revealed

The Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight which is scheduled for September has grabbed headlines as the two boxing legends are set to face each other in an eight-round bout. With both fighters in their 50s, the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr PPV cost is reportedly a whopping $49.99. The Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight is scheduled to take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr date: Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr price for TV viewers

The hyped-up PPV event has been scheduled for September 12. With two living legends mixing it up in the ring, Tyson's fight against Roy Jones is set to cost a bomb for viewers at home. According to reports from The Athletic, the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr PPV cost is expected to be a whopping $49.99. The broadcast in the US is being carried through regular cable and satellite PPV, as well as via the Triller app.

The Tyson vs Jones fight is relatively cheaper in comparison to the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder rematch that took place in February. The Fury vs Wilder PPV fight was priced at $79.99. However, given the fact that Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr have a combined age of 105, fans were shocked at the steep PPV price for the "Frontline battle". The Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor 'Money Fight' was priced at $99 for high definition viewing.

Mike Tyson was last seen in a boxing ring back in 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride. On the other hand, his opponent, Roy Jones Jr hasn’t seen the inside of a ring since he defeated Scott Sigmon in 2018. Tyson has put out a number of videos on social media to showcase his speed, power and physical transformation over the past few months.

Why is the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr PPV cost so high?

Roy Jones Jr insisted that he isn't getting into the ring for the money as his main aim is just to fight a great boxer. Tyson also claimed that his earnings from the fight will go to charity. Fight promoters were reportedly banking on the lack of sports in the US and opted to price the Tyson vs Jones fight at a relatively steep price of $49.99. However, sports in the US have returned with MLB and MLS action in full swing. The NBA also set to return in a couple of days with the teams nearly done with their scrimmages.

Image Credits - Roy Jones Jr Instagram