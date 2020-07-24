Roy Jones Jr Net Worth: How Much Is Mike Tyson's New Opponent Roy Jones Jr Worth Now?

Boxing great Mike Tyson is set to make his boxing return on September 12 and face Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout on September 12 in Los Angeles. The news of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr bout made headlines on Thursday as it was announced that the eight-round fight will be part of a three-hour pay-per-view event. Here's a look at the Roy Jones Jr net worth and Roy Jones Jr boxing record prior to his fight against 'Iron Mike'.

Roy Jones Jr net worth: Roy Jones Jr career earnings through rapping, boxing, and acting

According to Wealthypersons, the Roy Jones Jr net worth is an estimated $15 million as of 2020. The Roy Jones Jr net worth is boosted by his boxing, acting and rapping career. Jones has appeared in a number of films including The Devil's Advocate, Cordially Invited, Universal Soldier: A New Dimension, and Southpaw. As a rapper, Jones released the songs, 'Can’t be touched', 'Go hard Go home', and 'Body Head Anthem'. Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time and the 51-year-old has also made a name for himself while commentating on boxing matches.

Roy Jones Jr record: Roy Jones Jr career earnings through boxing

Roy Jones Jr's biggest career purse came through his fight against John Ruiz in March 2003. Jones was guaranteed a reported $10 million along with 60 percent of the fight's profits. In total, the fight against Ruiz resulted in a $26 million payday for Jones. Jones reportedly earned another $6 million from his fight with Antonio Tarver. Prior to his fight with Tarver, Jones earned somewhere between $1 million and $2 million per fight.

From 1989 to 2018, Jones held multiple world championships in four weight classes, including titles at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight. Jones is also the only boxer in history to begin his professional career at junior middleweight level and go on to win a heavyweight title.

Roy Jones Jr boxing record: Roy Jones Jr height and reach

Jones stands at 5 feet and 11 inches (180 cm) and has a 74-inch (188 cm) reach. The Roy Jones Jr boxing record makes for interesting reading prior to his fight against Mike Tyson. In 75 fights, Jones has 66 wins with 47 of those coming through KOs.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Image Credits - Roy Jones Jr Instagram