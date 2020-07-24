Who Is Roy Jones Jr? Mike Tyson's Opponent Has Decent Boxing Record And Rap Career

Boxing legend Mike Tyson announced his return to the ring after 15 years and will face off against Roy Jones Jr on September 12. The clash drew further excitement from fans after it was confirmed that former NBA star Nate Robinson will face off against YouTuber Jake Paul in undercard clash before the marquee Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr clash. With the news spreading on the internet like wildfire, many fans have questioned who is Roy Jones Jr ahead of the PPV. Here's a look at who is Roy Jones Jr, Roy Jones Jr record and the Roy Jones Jr rap career.

Who is Roy Jones Jr? Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr clash makes Tyson's return to the ring

Mike Tyson will return to the ring for the first time after 2005 and will face against Roy Jones Jr on September 12. The exhibition fight will see both heavyweights fight with oversized gloves with the intent to not score a knockout according to CBS Sports. The former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world last fought in June 2005, retiring after refusing to continue after the sixth round of a fight with Kevin McBride. Jones Jr, on the other hand, last faced off against Scott Sigmon in 2018, by a unanimous decision.

Who is Roy Jones Jr? Roy Jones Jr record and boxing career

Roy Jones Jr held multiple world championships in four weight classes, including titles at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight and is the only boxer in history to start his professional career at junior middleweight and go on to win a heavyweight title. During his 29-year boxing career, Jones as broken multiple records and is considered by many as one of the greatest boxing champions of all-time. The Roy Jones Jr record is a good indication for Mike Tyson, who will know that their September clash is unlikely to be a walkover for the former undisputed champion. The Roy Jones Jr record boasts of 66 wins in 75 fights, including 47 knockouts wins. Jones retired in 2018, after his fight against Sigmon in Florida, where he fought with an injured bicep.

Who is Roy Jones Jr? Roy Jones Jr rap career

After from boasting a stellar career in the ring, Roy Jones Jr enjoyed stints in the entertainment industry, producing music while also acting in multiple Hollywood movies over the years. The Roy Jones Jr rap career was a huge success, with the boxer releasing Y'all Must've Forgot and And Still in 2001. He formed Body Head Bangerz, along with Magic and Choppa. The current roster includes Jones, SM Bullet and Ms.Kandi. Jones also released another single in 2009, titled Battle of the Super Powers. He had a featured single Can't be touched in Body Head Bangerz debut album in 2004.

(Image Courtesy: Roy Jones Jr Instagram)