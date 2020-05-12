Justin Gaethje Once Chased Down A Dog So He Could Bite It Back, Reveals His Mother

Justin Gaethje ‘The Highlight’ registered one of the biggest victories of his MMA career as he went on to vanquish Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title at the main event of UFC 249. Sticking to his vow before UFC 249, Gaethje did not hesitate to swing blows against Ferguson from the very beginning, and managed to respond with jabs despite being struck a couple of times by ‘El Cucuy’. Justin Gaethje went toe-to-toe against one of the most lethal lightweight contenders of UFC and came out on top. Justin Gaethje’s mother recently revealed that ‘The Highlight’ has developed that approach since he was a child.

UFC 249: Justin Gaethje mom explains how ‘The Highlight’ bit a dog

While most of UFC fans are aware of Justin Gaethje’s ‘give-and-take’ style in the octagon, few are aware of the fact that ‘The Highlight’ has been the same since he was a 2-year-old. While speaking to ESPN, Justin Gaethje’s mother Carolina went on to recall an incident where a 2-year-old Justin Gaethje got bit by a dog. According to Carolina, Justin Gaethje chased the dog down the streets just to bite it back.

Justin Gaethje is just seven fights old in UFC and has already grabbed the interim lightweight title with victories over eminent fighters like Michael Johnson, Edson Barboza and Tony Ferguson. Justin Gaethje is slated to go up against Khabib Nurmagomedov next for the lightweight strap and a lot of MMA experts believe that Justin Gaethje could pose a threat to Khabib Nurmagomedov's undisputed record. Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov are expected to lock horns in July.

Justin Gaethje career wins - 22, losses - 2

UFC 249: Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje highlights

Tony Ferguson went on to lose a UFC fight for the first time in eight years as he was struck down by Justin Gaethje at the main event of UFC 249. Though both of them went the distance, Justin Gaethje asserted his dominance in all the rounds. Tony Ferguson managed to remain on his feet till the end, but Justin Gaethje successfully notched the victory with a technical knockout in round 5.

