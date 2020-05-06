WWE Veteran Christian Says Stone Cold Steve Austin Changed The Industry

WWE icon Stone Cold Steve Austin is widely regarded as one of the greats in the promotion's history. Apart from his wrestling abilities, the 'Texas Rattlesnake' is widely adored for his charisma and unparalleled mic skills. While Stone Cold Steve Austin already has a global fanbase among the WWE fans, former WWE star Christian is also a huge fan of Stone Cold Steve Austin. In the latest segment of WWE Backstage, Christian revealed that he has always considered Stone Cold Steve Austin as his role model and claimed that Stone Cold changed the entire industry single-handedly.

Also Read | Christian Lauds Edge Vs Randy Orton's 'hard-hitting Street Fight' At WrestleMania 36

WWE news: Christian hails Stone Cold Steve Austin as his favourite WWE wrestler

Stone Cold has had a number of iconic moments in WWE and the Texas Rattlesnake has been a part of various high-profile rivalries over the years. From feuding with The Rock to confronting Mike Tyson, Stone Cold has done it all in the promotion. Stone Cold Steve Austin is already a WWE Hall of Famer and Christian regards him as such, naming Stone Cold Steve Austin as his favourite WWE wrestler of all time.

"He changed the industry. He single-handedly put the WWE on his back and raised it to heights it had never been to before," said Christian on WWE Backstage

Christian himself is considered to be a WWE veteran. Though Christian is no longer active on the current roster, with Alberto Del Rio cutting his career short by giving him a concussion, he continues to feature in various WWE-based programs and talk shows. Here’s a glimpse of one of Christian's most entertaining matches in WWE.

Also Read | WWE To Sell Superstar-themed Face Masks For Charity Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak In USA

WWE news: Stone Cold Steve Austin WWE career

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin had an illustrious wrestling career which saw six long WWE Championship reigns. Stone Cold Steve Austin has also held the Intercontinental Championship twice and holds the record of three Royal Rumble victories. Here’s a glimpse of Stone Cold Steve Austin's best moments in WWE.

Also Read | Randy Orton Attacks John Cena's Father Outside The Ring On WWE RAW 2014 Episode: Watch

Also Read | WWE Officials Exclude Roman Reigns From Its Latest Make-A-Wish Video, Fans Left Stunned

Image courtesy: WWE.com