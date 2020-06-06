UFC 250 Live Streaming, Line-up, Date And Time For Amanda Nunes Vs Felicia Spencer Fight

UFC 250 will take place on June 6, 2020 (June 07, 2020, according to Indian timings) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Women's featherweight champion Amanda Nunes will put her title on the line against Felicia Spencer in the main event while bantamweight Raphael Assuncao will face Cody Garbrandt in the co-main event. Apart from that, UFC 250 will also feature Aljamain Sterling vs Cory Sandhagen, Neil Magny vs Anthony Rocco Martin and others. UFC 250 will hit the screens live on June 7 in India. Here are the Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer live streaming details.

UFC 250 date time and UFC 250 live streaming details: UFC 250 live India

Indian fans can catch UFC 250 live on June 7 as the early prelims will begin at 4:00 am (IST), the prelims at 5:30 am (IST) and the main card will begin at 7:30 am (IST). UFC 250 live will be available to watch on UFC Fight Pass. Fans can download the official UFC app from Google Play Store or Apple store and catch UFC 250 live.

UFC 250 live will also be accessible from the Sony LIV app. Users can tune in at 4 am (IST) on June 7 in India to catch the event. Airtel TV and Jio TV will also air UFC 250 live India.

UFC fans can also catch UFC 250 live on TV. The UFC 250 live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony 3. Fans can also tune in to UFC 250 through Google Chromecast and Apple TV.

Dana White announced the finalized #UFC250 fight card earlier on @SportsCenter 👇 pic.twitter.com/T8XLdmfvrP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 27, 2020

UFC 250 live streaming: UFC 250 complete Fight card

UFC 250 live streaming: Main Card

Women's Featherweight: Amanda Nunes (c) vs Felicia Spencer

Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs Cody Garbrandt

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling vs Cory Sandhagen

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs Anthony Rocco Martin

Bantamweight: Eddie Wineland vs Sean O'Malley

UFC 250 live streaming: Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs Chase Hooper

Middleweight: Ian Heinisch vs Gerald Meerschaert

Featherweight: Cody Stamann vs Brian Kelleher

UFC 250 live streaming: Middleweight: Charles Byrd vs Maki Pitolo

Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+)

Flyweight: Jussier Formiga vs Alex Perez

Light Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs Devin Clark

Catchweight (150 lbs): Evan Dunham vs Herbert Burns

